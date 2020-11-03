WATCH NOW: Keep legacies alive - Dozens of new bricks installed at monument in town

More than 30 new bricks were installed in the wall at the Andrew Jackson Higgins National Memorial in Pawnee Park on Monday afternoon.
The Memorial at Pawnee Park, 560 33rd Ave., was created in 2001 to honor Andrew Jackson Higgins, who was born in Columbus. He designed the Land Craft, Vehicle, Personnel (LCVP) or "Higgins boat," a landing craft used extensively for amphibious landings during World War II.
"Anybody can buy a brick and have their family name or whatever. The vast majority of them, however, are veterans," said Dennis Hirschbrunner, board member of the Andrew Jackson Higgins Memorial Foundation.
The bricks go back through the 20th century, with a few honoring those who served in World War I.
Many people add bricks to remember a loved one who was a veteran, but anyone can pay $50 to get a brick added to the Memorial. Each brick can be engraved with three lines of text, up to 13 characters per line. Many of the bricks at the Memorial with a veteran's name also include their dates of service and in what conflict or place they served.
Hirschbrunner said the Foundation uses the money it makes by selling the bricks to purchase the flags that fly at the Memorial and maintain the landscaping.
"All that goes with keeping the Memorial in the best condition possible for the benefit of the visitors and public," Hirschbrunner said.
Hirschbrunner said it costs between $6,000 and $7,000 annually to maintain the Memorial. The Foundation covers part of that cost using money from the brick sales and usually depends on donations to take care of the rest.
Much of the work to build and maintain the Memorial is done by volunteers, including the Tucker Masonry Company, 15666 21st Ave., which installs the new bricks for free every few months. Tucker Masonry has been doing that since the construction of the Memorial.
"My dad and I started that," Tucker Masonry Owner Paul Tucker said.
Hirschbrunner, Chris and Lauretta Dixon, Whitey Walgren and Dick Breuer were all present as Tucker laid the new bricks into the wall at the Memorial on Monday afternoon. Walgren, Breuer and the Dixons have been involved in the Memorial since Jerry Meyer's social studies class at Columbus High School decided to create it almost 20 years ago.
The Dixons keep track of the placement of the bricks, often fielding calls from people who have purchased bricks about where they are located at the Memorial.
"If you tell Lauretta your grandfather's name, she'll come back and say, 'Well it's in this wall in that column and that row,' so you can walk right up to it," Chris said.
Chris said they came up with the idea two decades ago to sell 1,000 bricks for $50 apiece to pay for the first phase of the Memorial, which cost $50,000.
"If we had known how things were going to turn out, the original wall could have been built with bricks on both sides. But it has stone on the back side — we didn't anticipate more bricks, we thought we'd be done," Breuer said.
Including those first 1,000 bricks, there are now over 4,000 bricks in the walls at the Memorial.
"There are a lot of people that support the veterans in this community, and beyond. It isn't just Columbus, there are people from all over that have bought bricks because they had some relative here that they wanted to honor," Breuer said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
