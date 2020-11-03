WATCH NOW: Keep legacies alive - Dozens of new bricks installed at monument in town

Hirschbrunner said it costs between $6,000 and $7,000 annually to maintain the Memorial. The Foundation covers part of that cost using money from the brick sales and usually depends on donations to take care of the rest.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Much of the work to build and maintain the Memorial is done by volunteers, including the Tucker Masonry Company, 15666 21st Ave., which installs the new bricks for free every few months. Tucker Masonry has been doing that since the construction of the Memorial.

"My dad and I started that," Tucker Masonry Owner Paul Tucker said.

Hirschbrunner, Chris and Lauretta Dixon, Whitey Walgren and Dick Breuer were all present as Tucker laid the new bricks into the wall at the Memorial on Monday afternoon. Walgren, Breuer and the Dixons have been involved in the Memorial since Jerry Meyer's social studies class at Columbus High School decided to create it almost 20 years ago.

The Dixons keep track of the placement of the bricks, often fielding calls from people who have purchased bricks about where they are located at the Memorial.

"If you tell Lauretta your grandfather's name, she'll come back and say, 'Well it's in this wall in that column and that row,' so you can walk right up to it," Chris said.