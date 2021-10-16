 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Kittens available for adoption at Paws and Claws

  • 0

The Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus has kittens of all sizes and colors available for adoption. Kittens are $15 plus a $50 spay/neuter deposit that is refunded when the kitten is fixed. Stop by Paws and Claws or look at its website to check out what kittens are still waiting on their forever homes.
Kittens

Two kittens snuggle for an afternoon nap Thursday at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. Kittens of all colors and sizes are available for adoption at the animal shelter.

Kittens of all colors and sizes are waiting to find their new homes at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Cats are dewormed, cleaned from fleas and ear mites, receive their distemper shots and are tested for feline leukemia. If they are old enough, they are are spayed/neutered and given a rabies vaccine.

“So when they’re 8-weeks-old, they’re pretty much ready to go as an 8-week-old kitty can be,” said Paws and Claws Manager Cheri Vetick.

The adoption fee for kittens are $15 each, plus a $50 refundable deposit that is returned once the kitten gets spayed/neutered.

Paws and Claws has seen a busy year with an increased amount of stray cats being brought into the shelter. Lately there has especially been several small kittens taken into Paws and Claws without the mother cat, Vetick said. Those kittens are then put with another mother cat at the shelter or in a foster home until ready for adoption.

Kittens

This kitten is one of many available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. The adoption fee for kittens is $15 each, plus a refundable $50 deposit that can be returned once the animal is spayed/neutered.

“They’re fun, they’re mischievous,” Vetick said of the kittens. “Sometimes it’s nice when they’re small like this to do two of them together. I know some people it’s probably like ‘well, one’s enough.’ But they do occupy each other, play with each other, keep each other company. They do well together and usually two of them is a lot less work than one of them.”

People are also reading…

Visit columbustelegram.com to watch a video of some of the kittens.

Those interested in adopting a kitten(s) can stop by Paws and Claws or look at the shelter’s website, pawsandclawsne.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA probe will study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News