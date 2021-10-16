WATCH NOW: Kittens available for adoption at Paws and Claws

Kittens of all colors and sizes are waiting to find their new homes at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Cats are dewormed, cleaned from fleas and ear mites, receive their distemper shots and are tested for feline leukemia. If they are old enough, they are are spayed/neutered and given a rabies vaccine.

“So when they’re 8-weeks-old, they’re pretty much ready to go as an 8-week-old kitty can be,” said Paws and Claws Manager Cheri Vetick.

The adoption fee for kittens are $15 each, plus a $50 refundable deposit that is returned once the kitten gets spayed/neutered.

Paws and Claws has seen a busy year with an increased amount of stray cats being brought into the shelter. Lately there has especially been several small kittens taken into Paws and Claws without the mother cat, Vetick said. Those kittens are then put with another mother cat at the shelter or in a foster home until ready for adoption.

“They’re fun, they’re mischievous,” Vetick said of the kittens. “Sometimes it’s nice when they’re small like this to do two of them together. I know some people it’s probably like ‘well, one’s enough.’ But they do occupy each other, play with each other, keep each other company. They do well together and usually two of them is a lot less work than one of them.”

Visit columbustelegram.com to watch a video of some of the kittens.

Those interested in adopting a kitten(s) can stop by Paws and Claws or look at the shelter’s website, pawsandclawsne.org.

