WATCH NOW: Kneifel receives Heritage Hero Award for local history efforts
WATCH NOW: Kneifel receives Heritage Hero Award for local history efforts

Jerry Kneifel talks about what got him interested in history.
Jerry Kneifel receives History Nebraska award

Platte County Historical Society Board of Directors Member Jerry Kneifel, left, accepts a 2021 Heritage Hero Award from History Nebraska Board of Trustees Member Marilyn Moore. The award is given to people nominated by their local historical societies for dedicated service.

History Nebraska Board of Trustees Member Marilyn Moore presented a 2021 Heritage Hero Award to Jerry Kneifel at the Platte County Historical Society (PCHS) Museum, 2916 16th St. in Columbus, on Thursday morning.

Moore said History Nebraska gives out about 30 Heritage Hero awards each year. Recipients are nominated by their local historical societies.

"With Heritage Heroes, we recognize and celebrate the people throughout Nebraska that are volunteers in their local historical societies, their county museums, other organizations whose mission aligns with History Nebraska, and that is to collect and tell the stories of Nebraska," Moore said during the event on Thursday.

Kneifel, 80, has been involved in the PCHS since 1967. He has been on the Board of Directors several times and has served as its president more than once. Kneifel is currently serving another three-term on the board, which began at the start of the year.

Kneifel's love for local history started at a young age when he and his mother moved in with the daughter of Maj. Frank North. North organized and led the Pawnee Scouts who, among other things, were tasked with defending railroad workers from the Sioux.

"The state historical society was continuously coming to her house to obtain artifacts from Maj. Frank North," Kneifel said during Thursday's event.

That early exposure left its mark on Kneifel. Although he wasn't a huge fan of history classes in school, he was always fascinated by local history. In 1967, that interest led him to join the PCHS.

Originally organized in 1935, 1967 was a time of transition for the PCHS. It was forced to disband that year after a polka show fundraiser went south.

"It was at the Ag Park. There was alcohol involved at the polka dance. Somebody fell down, broke their arm, sued the historical society, the ag society and Big Joe Polka Show," Kneifel said.

For the next few years, the PCHS artifacts were stored in the Columbus Public Library. That was where they caught Kneifel's eye, leading to his greater involvement with the PCHS.

"I was going to the library and they had the door open -- it was kind of a vault area -- and I saw a bunch of antiques. And I like antiques," Kneifel told the Telegram.

He stopped in, asked about them and was told they belonged to the disbanded PCHS.

Platte County Historical Society

Community members and red-jacketed Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Commodores gather following a presentation awarding Jerry Kneifel a 2021 Heritage Hero Award.

"I asked who I would get ahold of in order to talk to them (about the artifacts), and they told me Emil Christensen. I called him up," Kneifel said. "...He was an elderly man at that time, already, and he invited me in and we visited. He says, 'You're just the person I want.'"

It was primarily because Kneifel was so young and Christensen wanted to foster his interest in history. It was hard even in those days to find young people who are interested in local history, Kneifel said.

The PCHS officially reorganized in 1972 and, after that, was temporarily housed in the old Burlington Railroad Depot -- located near the east end of 13th Street right about where 22nd Avenue is -- before the City of Columbus knocked it down to make room for a road.

In 1977, the PCHS purchased the Lincoln School building, in which it now resides. The PCHS added onto the Lincoln School building with the East Annex in 1997 and the West Annex in 2003.

"The school building has multiple floors of artifacts. For example, there's a 1912 Chevy there. Also, the eagle that was on top of the display in Frankfort Square that got blown down -- the broken eagle is upstairs there," PCHS Board President Theresa Petr said at Thursday's event.

For the last 11 years or so, Kneifel has been working hard to digitize as many records as possible.

"The digitizing is very rewarding as far as trying to save the different artifacts and the documents that we do have," Kneifel said during Thursday's event.

Moore praised Kneifel's storytelling ability at the event.

Jerry Kneifel at Platte County Historical Society Museum

Marilyn Moore, right, places a pin on Jerry Kneifel's collar. Kneifel received the pin and a certificate recognizing him as one of History Nebraska's 2021 Heritage Hero Award recipients on Thursday.

"You just saw why he's such a supreme volunteer," Moore said. "He just told a story. He educated all of us ... through stories."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

