WATCH NOW: Kneifel receives Heritage Hero Award for local history efforts

"I asked who I would get ahold of in order to talk to them (about the artifacts), and they told me Emil Christensen. I called him up," Kneifel said. "...He was an elderly man at that time, already, and he invited me in and we visited. He says, 'You're just the person I want.'"

It was primarily because Kneifel was so young and Christensen wanted to foster his interest in history. It was hard even in those days to find young people who are interested in local history, Kneifel said.

The PCHS officially reorganized in 1972 and, after that, was temporarily housed in the old Burlington Railroad Depot -- located near the east end of 13th Street right about where 22nd Avenue is -- before the City of Columbus knocked it down to make room for a road.

In 1977, the PCHS purchased the Lincoln School building, in which it now resides. The PCHS added onto the Lincoln School building with the East Annex in 1997 and the West Annex in 2003.