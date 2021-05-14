WATCH NOW: kwElite provides breakfast food and coffee to law enforcement

“A theme that I’ve noticed - especially in the last year with COVID and the civil unrest around the country - one thing I can kind of brag about is this community here,” he said. “We don’t feel some of those side effects that other places around the country feel. We feel an excellent amount of support from our community. It’s obvious in not only this (with kwElite providing food) but in meetings throughout the day. It’s not uncommon for someone to stop and say, ‘Thank you.’”

Mueller said she and her staff wanted to do something special for law enforcement because Red Day coincides with National Police Week, May 9-15.

“It was the best way that we could think of giving back,” Mueller said. “Everybody is busy. And who doesn’t like food?”

Sherer said similar gestures as kwElite’s have happened recently. He said earlier this week, a police chief from Haines Borough, Alaska, bought pizza for the department simply because his wife was from Columbus.

“He wanted to do something nice for the police department,” Sherer said.