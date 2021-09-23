WATCH NOW: Lakeview hosts open house of new facilities

Lakeview volleyball attendees enjoy the new additions to the school. Lakeview held an open house on Tuesday

Parents Annette and Tony Barcel were able to get an eyeful of Lakeview's newest facilities on Tuesday, saying they were impressed by the recent additions.

“It’s wonderful. It’s great. It was much needed,” Annette said.

The Barcels were two of several community members who saw Lakeview Community Schools' new facilities during an open house held Tuesday evening. Attendees also received free admission to the volleyball games held the same night along with $1 hot dogs and sodas as part of the festivities.

“It means a lot to use to be open to the public and see all the new renovations and additions throughout the building,” Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas said. “It’s been a two-year process so now that we’re down to the completion, we’re excited to have everybody come through and see the new, beautiful facility.”

The recent additions came to be after a $12-million bond issue was passed in October 2019. Lakeview used the renovations for heating, ventilation and air conditioning and electrical upgrades. Additionally, the revamps added new classrooms and commons area and a new agricultural and industrial technology section.