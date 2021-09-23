WATCH NOW: Lakeview hosts open house of new facilities

Parents Annette and Tony Barcel were able to get an eyeful of Lakeview's newest facilities on Tuesday, saying they were impressed by the recent additions.
“It’s wonderful. It’s great. It was much needed,” Annette said.
The Barcels were two of several community members who saw Lakeview Community Schools' new facilities during an open house held Tuesday evening. Attendees also received free admission to the volleyball games held the same night along with $1 hot dogs and sodas as part of the festivities.
“It means a lot to use to be open to the public and see all the new renovations and additions throughout the building,” Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas said. “It’s been a two-year process so now that we’re down to the completion, we’re excited to have everybody come through and see the new, beautiful facility.”
The recent additions came to be after a $12-million bond issue was passed in October 2019. Lakeview used the renovations for heating, ventilation and air conditioning and electrical upgrades. Additionally, the revamps added new classrooms and commons area and a new agricultural and industrial technology section.
The Barcels were attending the open house as their daughter, Blake, played volleyball. They said they were happy their daughter could enjoy the added amenities as their son just missed out on them since he graduated from the high school in 2019.
Tony said he liked seeing the third gymnasium being one of the additions. The extra gym allows for the volleyball teams to practice earlier in the day, Tony and Annette said.
“The junior high kids used to practice at night after everybody else got done,” Annette said, noting they would practice from 6-8 p.m.
Lakeview Board of Education President Keith Runge said he was happy to see so many folks at the open house.
“It’s just nice to see all the enthusiasm for the people who showed up,” Runge said. “The Board is just a part of it. The community supported it and everybody did a great job.”
Lakeview also has a new district office, which includes Plas' own office. To the east of the district office, a new wing for art, life skills and family and consumer sciences can be found.
Since Lakeview first opened in 1969, the building has seen a few additions over the years. The school added weight room additions in both 1985 and 2000, the west gymnasium and classrooms in 1991 and a new science classroom on the east end in 2009. Shortly after, the student population was increased to make the facility a junior and senior high, and six new classrooms were made.
The bond vote was preceded by a two-year development that included a partnership and study with architectural firm Clark & Enersen.
The final bond draft was proposed as a referendum affecting district taxpayers yearly at 5.1 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation, as previously reported by the Telegram. The extra currency is in addition to the levy district members currently pay. The owner of a home valued at $100,000 would pay $51 per year.
Plas said he hopes attendees take pride in seeing the new facilities.
“Obviously, they trusted us and they were very generous to vote the bond through in October of 2019 and to see it come to fruition,” he said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.