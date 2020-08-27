WATCH NOW: Lakeview profiles: Ashley Arlt

Before she could teach Spanish, Arlt had to learn it, which she did for several years in high school.

“I didn’t want to take it in college but I was good at it and so I ended up taking it there,” she said. “Studying abroad kind of ingrained my love for it because I love to travel and I knew knowing another language would do it.”

She studied abroad in Costa Rica, which she said was her turning point. She returned from Costa Rica and decided she was going to major in Spanish.

But, there are some challenges to teaching Spanish.

“The most difficult challenges are having native Spanish speakers come in because I know there are different words and different ways of saying things, but I have to teach what the curriculum says I teach,” Arlt said. “When they come in knowing a different word for something it’s like ‘OK, you know that but you also have to learn this,' so it’s trying to open the different ways of communication there.'”

One of her favorite topics to teach is culture. Arlt said native Spanish speakers help with that.