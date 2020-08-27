WATCH NOW: Lakeview profiles: Ashley Arlt

Editor's note: This is the fourth in a series of stories profiling new Lakeview Community Schools' staff members. See more stories throughout this week and previously-published content on our website.
Ashley Arlt, a Columbus native and new Spanish teacher at Lakeview Community Schools, was ready to explore when she graduated from Columbus High.
She went to Wayne State College for an undergraduate degree in Spanish and business.
“Then I moved to Spain,” Arlt said. “I lived there for about a year teaching English and then I moved back home.”
At home, Arlt worked at the Sylvan Learning Center as center director. But something was missing.
“I just missed teaching,” Arlt said.
She got a job at Pius X Catholic High School in Lincoln, then taught at V.J. and Angela Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha. After that, she taught at Humphrey Public Schools, and now she is at Lakeview Community Schools.
“I’ve been teaching for 16 years now,” Arlt noted.
Her background is part of what she will bring to her new job, according to Lakeview Jr-Sr High School Principal Steve Borer.
“Ms. Arlt comes highly recommended. She is an experienced teacher and she demonstrates leadership skills that will benefit Lakeview,” Borer said.
Before she could teach Spanish, Arlt had to learn it, which she did for several years in high school.
“I didn’t want to take it in college but I was good at it and so I ended up taking it there,” she said. “Studying abroad kind of ingrained my love for it because I love to travel and I knew knowing another language would do it.”
She studied abroad in Costa Rica, which she said was her turning point. She returned from Costa Rica and decided she was going to major in Spanish.
But, there are some challenges to teaching Spanish.
“The most difficult challenges are having native Spanish speakers come in because I know there are different words and different ways of saying things, but I have to teach what the curriculum says I teach,” Arlt said. “When they come in knowing a different word for something it’s like ‘OK, you know that but you also have to learn this,' so it’s trying to open the different ways of communication there.'”
One of her favorite topics to teach is culture. Arlt said native Spanish speakers help with that.
“I’ll have them step in and explain what it was, if they’re coming from a different country or if mom and dad grew up in a different country, just kind of explain how things work at their houses as well,” she said.
It can be a challenge to introduce students who have never experienced living in another country or a different culture to a new culture, she said, but it can also be really fun. Another part she likes about teaching is watching students’ progress.
“Just seeing them go from knowing nothing to knowing and being able to have a simple conversation (is a joy),” Arlt said. “I also the last five years have taken my kids to the Spanish concert. So teaching them the songs and then they get to see them performed and sing along and just seeing the joy that they get out of taking the class.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
