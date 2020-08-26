WATCH NOW: Lakeview Profiles: Nikki Plemons' journey from Kearney to Australia to Houston

Coming from a landlocked state, Plemons said it was great to be in a different climate, though there were some downsides.

“I loved being on the ocean and taking my coffee, (sitting) on the beach to watch the sunrise,” Plemons said. “It’s definitely a different climate. You had to worry about more of the tropical storms and flooding.”

While there, she also got to do some traveling.

“I got scuba certified, so I went scuba diving on the Great Barrier Reef,” Plemons said.

Although she ended up as a teacher, Plemons entered college as a biology major. She planned to get her Ph.D. in Botany and then become a professor.

“I loved the idea of being a teacher. I always wanted to be a teacher but (for) my summer job I worked as a landscaper and I loved plants,” Plemons said. “If I went into botany then I could still teach but also have my love of plants.”

But, part of her work-study was as an America Reads tutor, she said.

“I was down in the elementary schools just helping kids and that’s when I was like ‘OK, I need to go back to my original plan of just being an elementary teacher instead of the college level,'” she said.