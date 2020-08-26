WATCH NOW: Lakeview Profiles: Nikki Plemons' journey from Kearney to Australia to Houston

Editor's note: This is the third in a series of stories profiling new Lakeview Community Schools' staff members. See more stories throughout this week and previously-published content on our website.
Nikki Plemons lived in Kearney, Australia, Houston and the Nebraska Panhandle before becoming a new second-grade teacher in Lakeview Community Schools this year.
The experiences gave her perspective, she said.
“I’ve been in contact with a ton of different ethnicities and different backgrounds, different cultures, so it’s fun to see the differences but also just to see how much people are the same,” Plemons said. “Everyone wants to be loved, wants that support, everyone wants to do well.”
It has also been fun to see the difference in education between Australia, Houston, and other areas, she noted.
Her path to all these places began in her hometown of Kearney, which she said was a family-oriented big town with a small-town feel.
She studied at the University of Nebraska at Kearney so she could save money being at home and then study abroad.
“I was (in Lismore, Australia) for a whole semester so I really got to know the culture and it was great,” Plemons said. “Here we learn how to play the recorder but down there they learn how to play the guitar, so that was exciting.”
Coming from a landlocked state, Plemons said it was great to be in a different climate, though there were some downsides.
“I loved being on the ocean and taking my coffee, (sitting) on the beach to watch the sunrise,” Plemons said. “It’s definitely a different climate. You had to worry about more of the tropical storms and flooding.”
While there, she also got to do some traveling.
“I got scuba certified, so I went scuba diving on the Great Barrier Reef,” Plemons said.
Although she ended up as a teacher, Plemons entered college as a biology major. She planned to get her Ph.D. in Botany and then become a professor.
“I loved the idea of being a teacher. I always wanted to be a teacher but (for) my summer job I worked as a landscaper and I loved plants,” Plemons said. “If I went into botany then I could still teach but also have my love of plants.”
But, part of her work-study was as an America Reads tutor, she said.
“I was down in the elementary schools just helping kids and that’s when I was like ‘OK, I need to go back to my original plan of just being an elementary teacher instead of the college level,'” she said.
From Kearney and Australia, Plemons then went to Houston, Texas, to teach. After three years in Texas, she moved to the Nebraska Panhandle. Now, Plemons will be teaching at Platte Center Elementary.
"Leader, caring, and innovative are all words that would describe Mrs. Plemons,” Platte Center Elementary Principal Quentin Witt wrote in an email. “Her second-grade experience and leadership skills will be utilized at Platte Center Elementary."
Plemons said one of the challenges of second grade is that everyone is at a different level.
“There can be lots of gaps in second grade, so just trying to get everyone caught back up so that they’re reading proficiently before they go to third grade is the goal,” she said.
But, she said she loves the grade level.
“They are still excited to learn, they’re excited to be at school. They are still growing a ton, but they’re also becoming more independent and their personalities are starting to come out in second grade,” Plemons said.
The students are transitioning from a little kid to being a big kid, she said.
“It's just fun to see that transition through the year of coming in kind of timid and then by the end of the year they’re like ‘I know what I’m doing; I got this,’” Plemons said.
