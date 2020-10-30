WATCH NOW: Lakeview reflects on new preschool program

The students in Lakeview Community Schools’ new preschool program jumped and they yelled “Boo." A couple of kids collapsed in laughter on the rug.
The group practiced telling a scary story with the class’s paraprofessionals in unison while outside waiting to come in from recess. After coming in, one told Early Childhood and Special Education Coordinator Jodi Behlen about how they were going to scare the teacher.
“I saw a ghost,” the group repeated quietly with one of the paraprofessionals. “He saw me, too.”
Preschool teacher Alyssa Jarecki told them all how scary they were.
The new preschool has been a topic of discussion with the district for quite some time, said Behlen.
“It was always like, we know the need … we decided to move forward with the Platte Center location,” Behlen said. “It’s been really well-received.”
The school runs Monday through Thursday at Platte Center Elementary, 155 Platte St. There is an afternoon and a morning session, which has the capacity to serve up to 20 students in each session. Right now, Behlen said the program has about 13 kids.
“It’s been exciting,” Behlen said. “It’s very rewarding to come in here and see all the little smiles and the kids are precious, so they’re what it’s all about.”
One of the reasons Lakeview Community Schools wanted to begin the program was to get to know the students in the district, Behlen said.
“We wanted to help with that transition from preschool to kindergarten, help our kindergarten teachers be aware of what’s coming up,” Behlen said. “And those students are getting used to our buildings and the staff and the schedule and the routine.”
Behlen gave a lot of credit to the staff, including Jarecki.
Jarecki accompanied the students outside for recess Thursday morning.
A child dressed up as a member of the SWAT team climbed the stairs to the playground structure. Paraprofessional Rachel Miller, dressed as Thing 1 from Dr. Suess, looked on as student after student slid down the slide.
Kim Jarosz, the other paraprofessional, dressed as a "Toy Story" character pushed a boy dressed as the Hulk on the swings.
Oaklyn Sprunk, wearing a "Paw Patrol" costume, pointed out the pumpkins students painted as her favorite place.
During recess, students laughed and ran around.
“The social interaction is very important in preschool, just learning those social skills and play...” Jarecki said. “We all started teaching with creative curriculum and we’re using a handwriting curriculum too to introduce those letters and letter sounds.”
Every day is a new day and a different experience, Jarecki noted. She said Thursday, the day of the Halloween party, was a new one.
After a few weeks though, the preschoolers have been developing a routine, Behlen said.
Although it is certainly a unique year to start preschool in, Behlen said it’s been amazing to see the little kids wear their masks.
After coming in from recess, the children rushed over to their cubbies to put their masks on.
“They respect one another’s space, you know, as much as a preschooler can,” Behlen said. “I don’t feel that COVID has really been a hindrance ... Little ones are able to adjust, sometimes easier than adults.”
Behlen said the students have grown over the first 10 weeks of the program.
“It’s just been amazing,” she said. “So I can’t wait to see what I can say when it becomes May.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
