WATCH NOW: Lakeview reflects on new preschool program

The students in Lakeview Community Schools’ new preschool program jumped and they yelled “Boo." A couple of kids collapsed in laughter on the rug.

The group practiced telling a scary story with the class’s paraprofessionals in unison while outside waiting to come in from recess. After coming in, one told Early Childhood and Special Education Coordinator Jodi Behlen about how they were going to scare the teacher.

“I saw a ghost,” the group repeated quietly with one of the paraprofessionals. “He saw me, too.”

Preschool teacher Alyssa Jarecki told them all how scary they were.

The new preschool has been a topic of discussion with the district for quite some time, said Behlen.

“It was always like, we know the need … we decided to move forward with the Platte Center location,” Behlen said. “It’s been really well-received.”

The school runs Monday through Thursday at Platte Center Elementary, 155 Platte St. There is an afternoon and a morning session, which has the capacity to serve up to 20 students in each session. Right now, Behlen said the program has about 13 kids.