WATCH NOW: Lakeview Student Council helps Rescue Mission

A group of students in a Lakeview leadership class also collected donations for the Rescue Mission. Blaser said that group focused exclusively on socks.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last year, the Student Council collected hats, gloves and coats for donation.

"The year before we did a whole bookbag of a blanket, toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant. We raised a lot of money to fill those bags and we did a lot of shopping," Blaser said.

Phillips said Lakeview has primarily supported the Rescue Mission through donations.

Twenty or 30 members of the Lakeview football team usually turn out to help at the Mission's Fill the Truck event, Phillips added.

"All of the old clothing that we can't use, we send it overseas and get money for that," Phillips said.

Lakeview football players have helped load the truck for that event for the last five or so years, Phillips said.