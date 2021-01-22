WATCH NOW: Lakeview Student Council helps Rescue Mission

Continuing a tradition of service, members of the Lakeview High School student council dropped off a clothing donation at the Columbus Rescue Mission on Wednesday.
"Lakeview has helped us with a lot of things, different fundraisers over the last few years," Columbus Rescue Mission Director of Development Doug Phillips said.
The Columbus Rescue Mission, 1471 25th Ave., is a community organization with a philanthropic focus. The Rescue Mission assists community members in various ways, with a special emphasis on helping the "hurting and the homeless."
Lakeview's Student Council began gathering donations for the organization in December.
Lakeview High School Student Council Co-Sponsor and American Government Teacher Audrey Blaser said the council usually does a drive for the Rescue Mission in the winter.
"We did some research with the Columbus Rescue Mission probably three years ago about what did they really need," Blaser said. "The Columbus Rescue Mission was just lacking in certain household items."
This year's drive focused on socks, though the Student Council also dropped off hats and gloves on Wednesday.
A group of students in a Lakeview leadership class also collected donations for the Rescue Mission. Blaser said that group focused exclusively on socks.
Last year, the Student Council collected hats, gloves and coats for donation.
"The year before we did a whole bookbag of a blanket, toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant. We raised a lot of money to fill those bags and we did a lot of shopping," Blaser said.
Phillips said Lakeview has primarily supported the Rescue Mission through donations.
Twenty or 30 members of the Lakeview football team usually turn out to help at the Mission's Fill the Truck event, Phillips added.
"All of the old clothing that we can't use, we send it overseas and get money for that," Phillips said.
Lakeview football players have helped load the truck for that event for the last five or so years, Phillips said.
"This year we don't know when we're having it. Because of COVID, because of weather, because of all kinds of things we weren't able to do it this past fall so we're trying to set something up," Phillips said.
The Lakeview Future Business Leaders of America and Future Farmers of America groups have also worked with the Rescue Mission, Blaser said.
"We really appreciate all the help that the students of Lakeview give us and have given us over the years," Phillips said. "We are certainly blessed to have young people in the area willing to help out in this way."
Blaser said many Lakeview students do service hours, whether they are giving to the Rescue Mission or Center for Survivors or the Columbus Area United Way.
"We have good kids. We don't have to try really hard to get them to donate. The kids really want to help their community and I really love that about them," Blaser said.
