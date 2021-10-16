WATCH NOW: Lasso enjoys helping her community

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

With a bright smile and a commitment to help others, Columbus High School junior Sarah Lasso stays busy in the community.

Lasso is a member of Revolution, Youth Leadership Columbus, choir and speech, among other activities. She is also currently the vice president of the Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Campus Committee.

The committee was created in January 2020 as a way for students from CHS, Lakeview Community Schools, Scotus Central Catholic and Nebraska Christian School in Central City to assist local families and their children.

Helping the kids has been a rewarding experience, Lasso said.

“We focus on the children and what they would want so that they feel comfortable when they go into their room, they see the decorations and just a little bit of what they want to see in their home,” Lasso said. “I think it’s really cool.”

For example, the committee recently built a desk and bed for 14-year-old Moises Ortiz, which were specifically designed to accommodate his cerebral palsy. Additionally, the students gave Moises decorations for his room, which included superheroes like The Avengers.

Lasso said the recent experience with the Ortiz family has been one of her most cherished moments with the campus committee.

“We had the chance to decorate it with him and what spot where he wanted his wall stickers,” Lasso said. “That was really fun and I’m really happy (Moises) likes his room.”

Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Executive Director Lori Peters said Lasso is a bright, engaging student, adding that she’s thankful to have Lasso on the campus committee.

“Sarah is a very focused and determined individual,” Peters said. “She’s very goal-orientated. She knows what she wants and she knows how to get after it.”

Peters added Lasso has shown she likes to aid others.

“She believes in the mission and also has a heart of service,” Peters said. “She loves to help others as well.”

Peters also said she knows Lasso has a bright future ahead.

“Whatever Sarah does in the future she’s going to do it really well,” Peters said. “She’s very, very motivated. She has good goals and she gets them from her parents.”

Lasso credited Peters in helping her get involved in the campus committee. The nonprofit’s executive director reached out to her to see if she was interested in being part of the group, Lasso added.

“I said, ‘Of course’ because it was a great idea,” the CHS junior said. “… It’s just been a good experience.”

Outside of the campus committee, Lasso also plays tennis and golf. In the latter sport, she finished sixth place Tuesday at the girls Class A state golf tournament.

Lasso said she enjoys playing sports, noting “I don’t think sports builds character but it really reveals character.” She added she has learned quite a bit about herself through both sports.

Although she has a couple of years of high school left, Lasso said she plans to go to college following graduation. She said she isn’t sure where she will go at the moment but hopes to attend an out-of-state school.

“I just want to experience a whole other place,” Lasso said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

