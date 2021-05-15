WATCH NOW: Leaving her mark on Scotus - Pelan credits achievements to family, God

Campus Ministry is the school group closest to her heart, she said, because of her faith.

“My faith is a big part of my life and who I am – I'm an athlete, I'm a daughter, I'm a sister and, most importantly, I'm a child of God. Everything that I do is because of that identity,” Pelan said. “…Being a part of the Campus Ministry and surrounding myself with others who share the same faith as me and push me to become the best possible version of myself, it's an amazing experience.”

If that list of activities wasn’t enough to keep her busy, Pelan is also a three-sport athlete having been successful in softball, basketball and soccer; she’s been team captain for all three sports, she said.

“She is a fierce competitor on the inside but never shows it on the outside,” said Ohnoutka, who previously coached her summer softball team. “She is always in control of her emotions. She is also an outstanding teammate which is about the best compliment you can give an athlete. She always puts the team first and is always there to lend a hand to someone who needs help.”

A notable time in her athletic career was as a basketball player, Pelan said.