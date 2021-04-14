WATCH NOW: Legion working toward flag return following Memorial Day service downsizing

Legion members said they don't expect an overwhelming number of return requests because many families have moved away.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Some families were here working for Dale's or BD. They're from New Jersey, out east. They raise their family here but then they go back," said Carroll Mohlman, a past Legion commander.

Moreover, the families may already have a flag. Every veteran gets a flag with their casket, but not all families have given that flag to the Legion.

"They can keep the original flag and … get a second one to fly. A lot of these are the second ones," Mohlman said, gesturing to the flags laid out around him. "But it's still the family's, it's still their flag."

Along with downsizing the display, the Legion has directed area funeral homes to stop sending veteran flags to add to the Memorial Day flag collection.

Nancy said it has been a lot of work to sort through all of the flags.

"We're keeping (many) as many as don't come and get them," Nancy said.

Previously, the flags were scattered among various places around town. Now, Legion Cmdr. Don Patras said, they will all be kept together in a storage container behind the Legion Hall.