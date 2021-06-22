WATCH NOW: Lehr duo first ever sisters to capture titles at Miss Rodeo Nebraska Pageant

Two Columbus sisters made history last week when they both won titles at the 65th annual Miss Rodeo Nebraska Pageant in North Platte.
Bailey Lehr, 20, was awarded Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2022 while her 16-year-old sister, Brooke, won the title of Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2021 at the end of the four-day pageant, which took place June 13-16.
Held during the NEBRASKAland DAYS celebration in conjunction with the Buffalo Bill Rodeo, contestants in the pageant compete in the categories of horsemanship, personality and appearance.
It’s the first time in the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Pageant’s history that sisters have won titles and the first time sisters have won in the same year, noted the pageant’s publicity chairwoman Sierra Peterson.
Both Lehr sisters, who are the daughters of Lance and Joan Lehr of Columbus, have been competing in pageants for about four years each, with Bailey having started competing at 16 and Brooke at 12.
“Last year they didn't have it so that just gave us another year to prepare. I just feel like we both wanted it really bad … so finally, for it to just come and we get it is a huge relief,” said Brooke. “I've been preparing for this for two years. And so, for it all (to) kind of fall together has just been my dream.”
Brooke took top honors in speech, photogenic, appearance, personality and congeniality and won the horsemanship award. Older sister Bailey won in the categories of horsemanship, personality, photogenic and appearance.
Bailey will officially take over as Miss Rodeo Nebraska once the current titleholder competes in Miss Rodeo America in December. She was crowned during the first performance of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo on June 16.
“I am lady-in-waiting until Joeli (Walrath) – that's our current Miss Rodeo Nebraska – until she is done competing for Miss Rodeo America in December, so technically I can't be at the same event as her … I don't really do a whole lot until she's done so then I'll pick up my reign in January, and it's hectic,” Bailey said.
“We have to plan a big coronation banquet and then I travel to South Dakota right away and then I'm in Denver, Colorado, so … I'm excited.”
Bailey will officially take over the duties of Miss Rodeo Nebraska on Jan. 1, 2022. Until then, she will be gathering sponsors and filling in at events that Walrath is unable to attend.
Bailey noted that she faced stiff competition during the pageant.
“Everyone's appearance always looked spot on and I thought everyone rode really well in horsemanship, and I thought everyone … (did well with) their impromptu questions. I was like, ‘Wow, they like made me look not so great,’ but (then) someone started calling my name (and I started) to win all these categories,” Bailey said.
“I was a little shocked when I won … once you're there kind of winning all those awards you get a good feeling, but it's still up in the air.”
The coronation for Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska takes place before the Miss Rodeo Nebraska, so Bailey saw her sister capture the title before she received hers.
“(Brooke) gets coronated before I do so when I saw her sweep the competition, I was like ‘Wow, pressure is on for me,’” Bailey said.
In December 2022, Bailey will compete in the Miss Rodeo America Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Brooke has already started in her capacity as Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska as the end of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo signaled the beginning of her reign.
The duo noted that Brooke worked especially hard on honing her skills to capture her title.
“I would study for two-plus hours each night for the past month at least,” Brooke said. “It's really crazy because you have to know not just rodeo but you have to know everything.”
Bailey added that at times, contestants study more for the pageant than for school because they are expected to be knowledgeable in many subjects and can be asked a question on any topic at any given time.
“You've just got to be really well-rounded,” Bailey said.
Bailey graduated from Central Community College-Columbus in May and plans on obtaining a degree in agriculture business at Kansas State University. She played basketball and volleyball at CCC and said she plans on competing in college rodeo at Kansas State.
Brooke will be a junior this upcoming school year at Scotus Central Catholic, where she is involved in volleyball, basketball, track and cheerleading.
The sisters both said they’re looking forward to serving in their new roles as Miss Rodeo Nebraska and Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska. Bailey said she will be riding in a pickup truck provided by the pageant while Brooke will be traveling with her horse.
In addition to representing the newly-awarded titles, the Lehr sisters will also be representing rodeo as a whole, added Brooke.
“It's the greatest sport on dirt to put it in small terms,” Brooke said. “It’s really fun, you're not only using your talents but you're combining it with your horse’s talents and just putting those together and conquering one rodeo.”
