WATCH NOW: Lehr duo first ever sisters to capture titles at Miss Rodeo Nebraska Pageant

Bailey will officially take over as Miss Rodeo Nebraska once the current titleholder competes in Miss Rodeo America in December. She was crowned during the first performance of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo on June 16.

“I am lady-in-waiting until Joeli (Walrath) – that's our current Miss Rodeo Nebraska – until she is done competing for Miss Rodeo America in December, so technically I can't be at the same event as her … I don't really do a whole lot until she's done so then I'll pick up my reign in January, and it's hectic,” Bailey said.

“We have to plan a big coronation banquet and then I travel to South Dakota right away and then I'm in Denver, Colorado, so … I'm excited.”

Bailey will officially take over the duties of Miss Rodeo Nebraska on Jan. 1, 2022. Until then, she will be gathering sponsors and filling in at events that Walrath is unable to attend.

Bailey noted that she faced stiff competition during the pageant.

“Everyone's appearance always looked spot on and I thought everyone rode really well in horsemanship, and I thought everyone … (did well with) their impromptu questions. I was like, ‘Wow, they like made me look not so great,’ but (then) someone started calling my name (and I started) to win all these categories,” Bailey said.