WATCH NOW: Lingenfelter serving as interim fire chief

When Columbus Fire Department Lt. Kyle Lingenfelter was in high school, he learned about the human body and its response to shock, pain and losing blood.
Lingenfelter said a class gave him a deep fascination of the human body, leading him to want to go into the medical field. He initially became a paramedic for a few years. However, during that time, he said he admired work done by firefighters and chose to pursue that line of work instead.
“That’s where I’ve ended up today. I’ve really never looked back at all,” Lingenfelter said. “I never really regarded anything else.”
Lingenfelter has been a firefighter for 17 years now, all with the Columbus Fire Department (CFD). During those past years, he’s risen to the rank of lieutenant before being recently named the interim fire chief.
Lingenfelter was appointed to fill a vacancy left by Dan Miller, who announced his resignation on Aug. 3. Miller - who had been the chief since August 2017 - previously told The Telegram he was stepping down to get into the private sector.
Mayor Jim Bulkley said Lingenfelter was named in the interim role the same day as Miller’s resignation. Bulkley said Lingenfelter was chosen due to him being one of three lieutenants in the fire department, as well as being with CFD the longest.
“We just felt it made sense from a seniority standpoint (and) that Kyle was willing to stand up,” Bulkley said.
Lingenfelter said he knew the department would need leadership while the City of Columbus looks to fill the fire chief position.
“We knew we needed someone to step up,” he said.
Lingenfelter said he took the interim role as long as the other lieutenants, Nathan Jones and Eric Kluever, could be involved. He added he believes it is difficult for him alone to be the fire chief on top of his duties as a lieutenant.
“That’s a lot to put on one person so it’s kind of nice because we divvy up the responsibilities with the other two lieutenants,” Lingenfelter said. “So then we could have a single voice at City Hall or city council or to the mayor. Doing it as a team approach has been amazing.”
The position is currently posted but there is not a timetable of when a permanent one will be named, Bulkley added.
“When we get a handful of good candidates, we will start the interview process,” he said.
During Miller’s tenure, the City built a new fire station, 4630 Howard Blvd. The facility – which was funded by half of a $16-million bond passed in May 2018 – holds a large bay area and more room and storage. The increased space gives staff the ability to maneuver vehicles in and out of the fire station more easily.
The storage space also means more room for EMS supplies, equipment maintenance, laundry facilities, a hose tower that is large enough for the fire hoses to be hung up to dry and a bigger gear extractor that removes contaminants from firefighters’ turnout gear. Additionally, the bay area houses a floor heating system that helps during the colder months.
“This fire station is amazing,” Lingenfelter said. “It really meets our needs right now. It really suits us well. The old station, I was there for 15 years, and it was built 100 years ago when our fire trucks and stations were a lot smaller. Back in that time, it was perfect. We didn’t have these giant fire trucks.”
That isn’t the only renovation that will happen within CFD as its Charlie Louis Fire Station will also be remodeled.
Back in June, the Columbus City Council approved an estimated cost of $1.5 million to WSKF Architects for the remodel and the design of new additions to Charlie Louis, 424 Eighth St. Charlie Louis would have an added 3,500 square feet in space.
The renovation will consist of additional parking, storage and servicing equipment. The building will also receive safety and health improvements, exhaust filtration, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, a fitness area and dormitories. The remodel will also include an office for the Columbus Police Department.
The additions are an effort to make Charlie Louis a full-time station. Lingenfelter said a full-time station is needed as Columbus is a growing community and the department needs to have the manpower to have shorter response times to calls in that part of town.
During Monday’s Columbus City Council meeting, the City took a step forward in that direction. The Council OK’d $111,000 for the final design and phase service from WSFK.
Although WSFK designed the additions, its services do not include the bidding and construction phases. The bid process will begin this fall before construction starts in 2022.
Lingenfelter said despite Miller’s resignation, the fire department continues to have strong leadership.
“We have great firefighters working at the station,” he said. “It’s not going to affect anything about the response or patient care or how we respond to fires. We’re going to continue the high level of quality here.”
