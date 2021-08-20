WATCH NOW: Lingenfelter serving as interim fire chief

Lingenfelter said he knew the department would need leadership while the City of Columbus looks to fill the fire chief position.

“We knew we needed someone to step up,” he said.

Lingenfelter said he took the interim role as long as the other lieutenants, Nathan Jones and Eric Kluever, could be involved. He added he believes it is difficult for him alone to be the fire chief on top of his duties as a lieutenant.

“That’s a lot to put on one person so it’s kind of nice because we divvy up the responsibilities with the other two lieutenants,” Lingenfelter said. “So then we could have a single voice at City Hall or city council or to the mayor. Doing it as a team approach has been amazing.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The position is currently posted but there is not a timetable of when a permanent one will be named, Bulkley added.

“When we get a handful of good candidates, we will start the interview process,” he said.

During Miller’s tenure, the City built a new fire station, 4630 Howard Blvd. The facility – which was funded by half of a $16-million bond passed in May 2018 – holds a large bay area and more room and storage. The increased space gives staff the ability to maneuver vehicles in and out of the fire station more easily.