WATCH NOW: Local artists showcase work at Platte River Art Gallery

Normally, the Platte River Art Gallery holds a new exhibit in the Columbus Public Library building every two months, but the December exhibit may be one of its last housed there.
The Columbus Public Library building, 2504 14th St., has housed the gallery for many years. The building is also home to the Columbus Art Gallery.
But, the library has plans to move to a temporary location before spring construction on a new facility begins. A ballot item to fund a new community building was approved by Columbus voters in last month's election.
The new facility will be home to the library, city hall offices, city council chambers and a children's museum; however, it won't be finished until 2023.
During the intervening two years it takes to demolish the existing library building and build the new one, the library will be relocated nearby to the old Columbus Police Department building, 2419 14th St.
Library Director Karen Connell said the library was previously planning to move in January, but she recently found out the move may need to wait until March. That leaves the Platte River Art Gallery with enough time for one more exhibit after the end of the year if officials are interested, she noted.
"That's really good to hear," Gallery Manager Donna Dubsky said.
The library will be closed for some time during the move into its temporary location, but with plans for the move still in flux, it's unclear exactly when or for how long that will be.
Regardless, Connell confirmed that there will be space for the Platte River Art Gallery in the temporary location.
Original, one-of-a-kind art pieces from members of the Columbus Area Artists (CAA) club will remain on display in the Platte River Art Gallery at the current location through December.
CAA has 33 members. All of the artists are local to the area and hail from Columbus, Brainard, Duncan, Newman Grove, Schuyler, Albion, Lindsay, David City, Humphrey and Elkhorn.
"Some of the artists don't exhibit every time," Dubsky said. "It just kind of depends. We have a few that do it regularly and a few that come and go as they have new pieces."
Many of the pieces in the current exhibit focus on nature and landscapes.
There are watercolor works from Jim Davis and Lois Smith as well as a Carri Cooper Mattan watercolor weaving, a Barb Pokorny watercolor and mixed media piece and a watercolor batik from Dubsky.
Original acrylic pieces from Diane Sueper-Noonan and Patrice Wielgus are also displayed, as are photos from Dubsky and Rod Supencheck, a pastel work by Amy Tomasevicz and an oil on canvas from Whitney Hank.
A woodburn from Christine M. Bartek and collages from Dubsky and Cooper Mattan round out the exhibit.
People interested in purchasing one of the pieces can find contact information for each artist alongside their art. People interested in visiting the exhibit should note the library's limited hours, which can be found on the Columbus Public Library Facebook page.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
