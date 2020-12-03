WATCH NOW: Local artists showcase work at Platte River Art Gallery

The library will be closed for some time during the move into its temporary location, but with plans for the move still in flux, it's unclear exactly when or for how long that will be.

Regardless, Connell confirmed that there will be space for the Platte River Art Gallery in the temporary location.

Original, one-of-a-kind art pieces from members of the Columbus Area Artists (CAA) club will remain on display in the Platte River Art Gallery at the current location through December.

CAA has 33 members. All of the artists are local to the area and hail from Columbus, Brainard, Duncan, Newman Grove, Schuyler, Albion, Lindsay, David City, Humphrey and Elkhorn.

"Some of the artists don't exhibit every time," Dubsky said. "It just kind of depends. We have a few that do it regularly and a few that come and go as they have new pieces."

Many of the pieces in the current exhibit focus on nature and landscapes.

There are watercolor works from Jim Davis and Lois Smith as well as a Carri Cooper Mattan watercolor weaving, a Barb Pokorny watercolor and mixed media piece and a watercolor batik from Dubsky.