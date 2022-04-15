WATCH NOW: Local bookstore to open later this month in Columbus

What started as a joke of opening a bookstore ended up coming to a full-fledged reality for Terrace Books owner Dee Howerter.

Soon, Howerter’s store will be open to the public as a grand opening will be held from from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 30, at 2507 11th St. in Columbus.

“It really started as a joke,” Howerter said with a laugh. “I come from health care and science. I’ve been a nurse for 30-something years and I have degrees in psychology and neuroscience. I was just having a hard time finding my place.”

Howerter said she then mulled over what she enjoyed and her thoughts always went back to books and music. As a self-described bibliophile, Howerter has collected novels throughout her life along with her son and daughter-in-law. Although she joked with her son that she was going to open a bookstore, the idea struck a chord with her.

“I thought this could work and could really happen,” she said, adding she’s noticed the community supporting local new businesses when they first open their doors.

Howerter is pulling out all the stops for later this month.

The grand opening coincides with Independent Bookstore Day which is also on April 30. The store will see refreshments which include coffee and tea - the bookstore will have its own coffee bar - breakfast pastries from Wildflower Pastries and cookies and macaroons from Beautifully Baked Bakery. The first 100 customers will receive a free reusable Terrace Books Chico bag and for every in-store purchase, patrons’ names will be in the running for a gift bag drawing.

A children’s storytime hour will be from noon to 1 p.m. and a caricature artist will draw pictures from 1-4 p.m.

There will also be hidden discount coupons and gift cards throughout the day.

Howerter said her previous vision was to open the store in August around Columbus Days but everything was moving ahead of schedule so she decided to open her business a few months sooner.

“Everything that was holding me back kind of fell into place really early,” she said.

Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Membership and Community Engagement Director Sandie Fischer said she is excited that a local bookstore is opening in town.

“It’s such a great opportunity,” Fischer said. “There are so many people who like the touch and feel when it comes to reading – even the scent of the book. I am one of those who look at a book, you want to see what kind of photos and pictures are all in there. You can’t do that when you’re ordering a book online.”

Terrace Books will have a selection of used novels which will cost $3, Howerter said. The store will also be home to Spanish-language books since Columbus has several Spanish-speaking residents, she added.

Howerter will also specialize in collectible books. Owing to her book collecting background, she said she will look for out of print, certain editions, antiques or hard to find novels for customers.

The bookstore, however, will not do book repairs, Howerter said.

The store received its name because of the building’s terrace in the back. Howerter said later this spring the ivy next to one of the walls will grow. She said she envisions the place will be a nice place for patrons to enjoy a coffee and a good book.

The store will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and closed on Sunday.

For more information, visit terracebookstore.com or search Terrace Books on Facebook.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

