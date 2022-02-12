WATCH NOW: Local escape room offers variety of rooms

About four years ago, Randy and Joanne Mueller were traveling from Columbus to Omaha or further to get their fix of escape rooms.

Tired of driving back and forth, the Muellers decided to create their own escape room business.

Back in November 2018, they did just that. Now almost three-and-a-half years later, S.T.A.R. Escape Rooms – 2705 13th St. Suite 300, on the second floor above The Friedhof Building – has become quite a popular locale.

“We really enjoyed doing them,” Randy said. “They really took off about then (2018). … We thought, ‘This is fun but there’s nothing local.’ So I said, ‘We can do it.’ So far, we’ve been able to do it.”

S.T.A.R. stands for Scenario Themed Adventure Room. The rooms create physical adventure game scenarios where the participants solve puzzles and challenges to progress and ultimately escape the room.

There are six different escape rooms for folks to pick from.

They consist of: Black Beard’s Treasure, a pirate-themed room about the infamous pirate. Tick Tock Stop the Clock is where players are stuck in an old abandoned military base that may contain government projects, secret weapons and alien cover-ups. Hyde and Seek is based on the classic novel, "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde," in which the people in the room have been contaminated like Mr. Hyde and have to find a potion to cover themselves with.

Christmas Crisis is about a prankster elf who has stolen Santa’s suit and it needs to be found before Christmas. The Haunting of JART Castle has the participants stuck in an old castle on the hill that is haunted and must escape it. Finally, in The Last Frontier, a trip to the Alaskan wilderness has turned deadly.

Randy said he and Joanne will change out two rooms per year. For example, Christmas Crisis is going to come to a close in March to make way for a new challenge.

The rooms are all equipped with a camera and microphone so staff can look and listen in on what’s occurring in each area. A TV screen in the room is used by employees to communicate with players through images or text to not help break the game’s engagement. This screen also shows the time.

If players are struggling, they can ask for hints, which then pop up on the monitor. Hints are only given if all players agree. If they ask for more than three, the team is disqualified from being on the leaderboards.

With such a variety of rooms, it takes quite the creativity of coming up with escape room ideas. Randy joked that Joanne “helps a little” with creating the new rooms but added sometimes their creations come up with thoughts during the middle of the night.

“Sometimes we’ll just roll over at night and write stuff down and wake up in the morning, giggle and build from there,” Randy said.

Joanne added they come up with their own ideas for the rooms.

Although Randy and Joanne have been able to stay in business, they admitted that 2019 and 2020 were difficult years. The former year was due to the 2019 flood as it was hard for travelers to try out the escape rooms. Then the next year, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

They both said each circumstance “didn’t help” business.

Randy credited the support of the community as helping the escape room maintain popularity. Joanne added they’ve started advertising out to surrounding communities which has brought several visitors to the town.

Prom season also brings in players. The Friedhof Building hosts several post-prom parties which the high school students use to go upstairs to try out the escape rooms, Randy said.

It costs $24 per person and rooms can be reserved at starescaperoom.com. Walk-ins are also welcomed but rooms may not be available at that time.

The business is open from 6-10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 1-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 402-658-5658.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.