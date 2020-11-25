WATCH NOW: Local Facebook group reunited pets and owners

On a recent afternoon, a Columbus woman posted in the Platte County Lost and Found animals (Nebraska) group: “Our pit bull ran off about 15 minutes ago. Last seen on 10th Street and 22nd Avenue. She doesn’t have her collar on unfortunately but she’s super friendly.”

In an accompanying video, the pit bull wagged its tail, wiggling all over the place.

Less than two hours later, another person commented: “She did have her collar! She is at Paws and Claws now!” The owner responded: “OMG THANK YOU SO MUCH.”

This is why Columbus resident Morgan Kuehler created the page in 2013.

“It’s helped a lot of families out,” Kuehler said. “You know, I had seen so many lost dogs on Facebook and they were getting shared all over Nebraska but there was nothing close to the Columbus area.”

One of the first dogs was posted was around Christmas Eve, she recalled, and was found because multiple people went out to the country to look for it.