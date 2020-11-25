WATCH NOW: Local Facebook group reunited pets and owners

On a recent afternoon, a Columbus woman posted in the Platte County Lost and Found animals (Nebraska) group: “Our pit bull ran off about 15 minutes ago. Last seen on 10th Street and 22nd Avenue. She doesn’t have her collar on unfortunately but she’s super friendly.”
In an accompanying video, the pit bull wagged its tail, wiggling all over the place.
Less than two hours later, another person commented: “She did have her collar! She is at Paws and Claws now!” The owner responded: “OMG THANK YOU SO MUCH.”
This is why Columbus resident Morgan Kuehler created the page in 2013.
“It’s helped a lot of families out,” Kuehler said. “You know, I had seen so many lost dogs on Facebook and they were getting shared all over Nebraska but there was nothing close to the Columbus area.”
One of the first dogs was posted was around Christmas Eve, she recalled, and was found because multiple people went out to the country to look for it.
“It brings a lot of people together and … it really creates a family. I have a lot of family in the dog world now but, coming together as everybody, you can see the goodness and the kindness that we need to see,” Kuehler said.
It’s always good for a pet to get a second chance, she added.
“We’ve had all sorts of animals, and again, to see the reuniting of that is huge,” Kuehler said. “We’ve had a tortoise and I would say the weirdest one was the carrier pigeon.”
Kuehler and Amanda Delancey, who is now one of the group administrators, both stressed that residents need to call animal control.
“It's really good to make a report with animal control or the police department, they’re combined,” Delancey said. “(Also) Paws and Claws and the radio station.”
One of Delancey’s favorite moments was with her pug, Sassy.
“She went missing,” Delancey said. “A neighbor had found (her) and the other neighbor had seen my post and she was missing for over a month … there she was just living in the trees.”
Another time, someone posted about their dog who had gone missing after a car accident. The accident happened to be close to her place and she and her husband went in search of the animal.
“We were driving the highway with the window down yelling for this dog,” Delancey said.
Then, they heard a noise out the window.
“My husband opened the door and the dog came jumping in,” she added. “It was really good (to) be able to get them back their dog. They were shocked. They couldn’t believe it.”
Delancey said part of why she keeps doing it is she knows what it is like to miss her dog so much.
“I’d rather have people get their animals back,” Delancey said.
Kuehler, whose dogs barked throughout part of the interview, said they try to make it as easy as possible for the owner. She noted owners need to get the information out there and can help get that information even further.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
