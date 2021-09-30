WATCH NOW: Loup and others talk COVID funds for broadband

Loup Power District is one of several local groups looking into how to increase high-speed internet access in areas around Columbus.

Officials from Loup, Platte County and the Nebraska Public Power District recently met to discuss the possibility of using some of the county's federal COVID-19 relief funds for broadband development.

"They wanted to initiate a discussion about what we're doing and where to go from there," Loup President/CEO Neal Suess said. "So we've started those discussions with Platte County."

Nebraska law prohibits public power districts from selling phone and internet services to end-use customers. However, they may be able -- with permission from the Nebraska Power Review Board -- to lease the use of public power district-owned fiber-optic cables to telecommunications companies.

"We're not allowed to develop for an end-use customer unless that end-use customer is us. We can do it for ourselves, so if we put fiber in one of the things that we would probably do is hook up a lot of our substations," Suess said. "But we would only need a couple of strands ... and we would have all these other strands out there."

Telecommunications companies could step in and use the rest through leases.