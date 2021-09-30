WATCH NOW: Loup and others talk COVID funds for broadband

Loup Power District is one of several local groups looking into how to increase high-speed internet access in areas around Columbus.
Officials from Loup, Platte County and the Nebraska Public Power District recently met to discuss the possibility of using some of the county's federal COVID-19 relief funds for broadband development.
"They wanted to initiate a discussion about what we're doing and where to go from there," Loup President/CEO Neal Suess said. "So we've started those discussions with Platte County."
Nebraska law prohibits public power districts from selling phone and internet services to end-use customers. However, they may be able -- with permission from the Nebraska Power Review Board -- to lease the use of public power district-owned fiber-optic cables to telecommunications companies.
"We're not allowed to develop for an end-use customer unless that end-use customer is us. We can do it for ourselves, so if we put fiber in one of the things that we would probably do is hook up a lot of our substations," Suess said. "But we would only need a couple of strands ... and we would have all these other strands out there."
Telecommunications companies could step in and use the rest through leases.
In that situation, Suess stressed that Loup would only be interested in covering the cost of the fiberoptic infrastructure. Pat Pope -- who was one of the NPPD officials at that recent meeting with Loup and Platte County -- made a statement along similar lines.
Pope said public power districts have no interest in becoming internet service providers. They do have interest in economic development. And, Pope said, they can do that by developing the infrastructure: Build it and they -- customers -- will come.
Pope said the involvement of public groups may help ease the cost burden on telecommunications companies that comes along with installing high-speed internet infrastructure -- especially in rural areas.
"The customer densities get very low and the capital requirements get more difficult to service," Pope said.
Suess made a similar observation.
"We have infrastructure in place -- poles and electric wires -- that would be relatively easy to connect fiber to, to our various substations," Suess said. "Any other entity, if they wanted to put something out there, they'd have to buy right of way, put the fiber in the ground or pay us a pole attachment rate to get that to the various areas."
Loup hasn't committed to anything, though.
Pope emphasized the importance of planning, especially in this case. After all, this kind of broadband partnership hasn't been done in Nebraska -- yet, anyway. However, Pope said, there's nothing new about the idea of public and private groups partnering on an infrastructure project.
"Many utilities will get involved in helping develop industrial parks. They didn't do that because they wanted to be in the real estate business, they did that because they wanted to attract more businesses to the area that would consume more electricity and generate economic growth," Pope said. "The same principles apply to broadband now."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.