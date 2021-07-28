WATCH NOW: Loup redistricting talks continue

It's looking more and more like the Loup Power District Board of Directors will be downsizing following 2020 census redistricting.
The districts for Nebraska's power board member districts must be redrawn every 10 years with the new census, along with the borders of every other political subdivision in the country.
Thanks to new rules introduced by the Nebraska Power Review Board (PRB), though, this redistricting looks different from those in the past. The long and short of it is that Loup has two options if it wants to avoid drawing some very complicated lines: Add a seat on its board of directors or take one away.
The board's concerns about redistricting come down to preserving the existing balance between rural and urban representation. Right now, the board seats are split equally, with five members living in Columbus and five from throughout the rest of Loup's territory in Platte, Colfax, Nance, Boone and Madison counties.
Adding or subtracting a seat would upset that balance. At first, the board seemed to be leaning toward adding a seat to create an 11-member board.
But, during the board's June 29 meeting, Loup Vice President of Accounting & Finance/CFO Walter Williams guessed that adding a director could cost Loup somewhere in the ballpark of $50,000 or $60,000.
It seems that dropping a seat may be the most straightforward approach.
"I would like to suggest that this board take a hard look at reducing the number of board members we have. We're hired for a fiduciary responsibility to our customers and to this organization to try and … deliver low cost, reliable electricity," Subdivision 1 Director and Board Chairman Ross Knott said at the Board's Tuesday morning meeting in Columbus. "...And to me, we can have the same function and same effectiveness as a board with nine (members)."
Knott -- who represents parts of Boone and Madison counties -- said he doesn't see how it makes sense to add an eleventh board member, and the cost associated with that when the board has the opportunity to reduce spending.
Columbus-located Subdivision 8 Director Mike Fleming agreed.
"For me, it's about the customers. If we can have less expenses -- certainly not more expenses -- and it's our decision, I think we need to have less," Fleming said during the meeting.
And, Columbus-based Subdivision 10 Director Rich Aerni added, the PRB will likely favor fewer seats.
In the end, though, the board has yet to make a decision -- and by law, it only has until December.
Normally that would be OK because the census data would be out by now. But, thanks to COVID-19, the data has been delayed. Some state-level information was released near the end of April, but Loup needs much more specific data to do its redistricting.
"I don't have a really good feel right now for when this data is going to be available," Loup President/CEO Neal Suess said at the Tuesday meeting.
Given the situation, Suess requested that the board select three members for a subcommittee to deal with redistricting. Fleming, Subdivision 4 Director Robert Cerv -- who represents part of Colfax County -- and Subdivision 6 Director Jim Donoghue -- who represents parts of Platte and Colfax counties -- will serve on the subcommittee.
