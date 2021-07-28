WATCH NOW: Loup redistricting talks continue

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I would like to suggest that this board take a hard look at reducing the number of board members we have. We're hired for a fiduciary responsibility to our customers and to this organization to try and … deliver low cost, reliable electricity," Subdivision 1 Director and Board Chairman Ross Knott said at the Board's Tuesday morning meeting in Columbus. "...And to me, we can have the same function and same effectiveness as a board with nine (members)."

Knott -- who represents parts of Boone and Madison counties -- said he doesn't see how it makes sense to add an eleventh board member, and the cost associated with that when the board has the opportunity to reduce spending.

Columbus-located Subdivision 8 Director Mike Fleming agreed.

"For me, it's about the customers. If we can have less expenses -- certainly not more expenses -- and it's our decision, I think we need to have less," Fleming said during the meeting.

And, Columbus-based Subdivision 10 Director Rich Aerni added, the PRB will likely favor fewer seats.

In the end, though, the board has yet to make a decision -- and by law, it only has until December.