WATCH NOW: Luck of the draw - Columbus man wins truck from Nebraska Lottery

Michael Robertson, an electrician and Columbus resident, on Thursday afternoon left the Off Campus convenience store parking lot in a truck he won last week with a scratch game ticket.
Robertson’s new 2021 Ford F-150 is one of seven the Nebraska Lottery has put up as prizes for its Truck$ & Buck$ scratch game this year.
Nebraska Lottery Public Information Officer Neil Watson said Robertson is the fourth winner so far this year.
“The first one was in Scribner, the second one was in Lincoln and then the third one was in Papillion,” Watson said.
The new truck will replace Robertson's existing pickup of the same model — a 1995 Ford F-150 he’s had for roughly 10 years.
Robertson said he works in construction as an electrician, so the new truck will get a lot of use. He said he bought his winning ticket at Off Campus, 3208 42nd St. in Columbus, on April 28 around 4:30 or 5 in the evening.
Robertson said he isn't a religious scratch game player, but he stopped in that night and decided to try a ticket.
"I went to my truck and just scratched off the barcode at the bottom. I didn’t even scratch off the prizes,” Robertson said. “...I scanned it on my phone and it said, ‘Please take a lottery.’”
He returned to the counter where Off Campus Night Shift Assistant Manager Tammi Macken — who sold Robertson the ticket — scanned it again.
“I was expecting like a $2 winner because we go through this all day long. And I scanned it and I read it and it said, ‘Congratulations, have winner take original ticket to Nebraska Lottery to claim truck,’” Macken said. “And I looked at the ticket, saw he didn’t even play it and I said, ‘Do you even know what you won?’ And he said, ‘No,’ so I told him, ‘You won a truck!’”
Macken said she had Robertson double-check her computer screen because she couldn’t believe her eyes.
The odds of winning one of the seven Ford F-150 prizes from the Truck$ & Buck$ game are one in 300,000, according to a press release from the Nebraska Lottery.
“I tried calling everybody, nobody wanted to answer,” Robertson said.
When he told his wife, Robertson said she didn’t believe him at first.
“You were so calm,” Macken said. “It hadn’t even sunk in yet.”
Robertson returned to Off Campus on Thursday afternoon to pick up the truck. While there, he made good on a promise to Macken for a drive in the new pickup.
Watson said the Nebraska Lottery pays for the entire cost of the truck.
“Since we’re a government organization, there’s no sales tax,” Watson said.
The prize is valued at $56,000, which includes the cost of the truck, $1,199 for costs associated with ownership, $2,830 for state withholding and $13,584 for federal withholding.
“It really is a free truck,” Watson said, smiling.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.