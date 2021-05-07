WATCH NOW: Luck of the draw - Columbus man wins truck from Nebraska Lottery

"I went to my truck and just scratched off the barcode at the bottom. I didn’t even scratch off the prizes,” Robertson said. “...I scanned it on my phone and it said, ‘Please take a lottery.’”

He returned to the counter where Off Campus Night Shift Assistant Manager Tammi Macken — who sold Robertson the ticket — scanned it again.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I was expecting like a $2 winner because we go through this all day long. And I scanned it and I read it and it said, ‘Congratulations, have winner take original ticket to Nebraska Lottery to claim truck,’” Macken said. “And I looked at the ticket, saw he didn’t even play it and I said, ‘Do you even know what you won?’ And he said, ‘No,’ so I told him, ‘You won a truck!’”

Macken said she had Robertson double-check her computer screen because she couldn’t believe her eyes.

The odds of winning one of the seven Ford F-150 prizes from the Truck$ & Buck$ game are one in 300,000, according to a press release from the Nebraska Lottery.

“I tried calling everybody, nobody wanted to answer,” Robertson said.