WATCH NOW: Macaroni is the Pet of the Week

Macaroni is a black, 1-year-old male cat ready for his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. He is very laid back and lovable. Contact the animal shelter for more information.
Macaroni, a 1-year-old neutered cat, leans in for some cuddles at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center on Oct. 28. He is a favorite at the shelter due to his laid back personality.

Macaroni is one chill cat waiting for his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

He is a neutered, 1-year-old male black cat. He came into Paws and Claws as a stray; he had a microchip but the microchip had not been registered.

Macaroni is a favorite at the animal shelter because of his laid back, lovable personality. He would be a great addition for anyone looking for a cat that just wants to sit on your lap and hang out with you. He hardly ever uses his claws.

Macaroni is a neutered, 1-year-old male cat waiting on his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. His adoption fee is $15.

Macaroni's adoption fee is $15. He is up to date on vaccinations, including distemper and rabies. He is microchipped and has been dewormed and given flea treatment.

To watch a video on Macaroni, visit ColumbusTelegram.com.

Contact Paws and Claws for more information on Macaroni or other animals available for adoption.

