WATCH NOW: Macaroni is the Pet of the Week

Macaroni is one chill cat waiting for his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

He is a neutered, 1-year-old male black cat. He came into Paws and Claws as a stray; he had a microchip but the microchip had not been registered.

Macaroni is a favorite at the animal shelter because of his laid back, lovable personality. He would be a great addition for anyone looking for a cat that just wants to sit on your lap and hang out with you. He hardly ever uses his claws.

Macaroni's adoption fee is $15. He is up to date on vaccinations, including distemper and rabies. He is microchipped and has been dewormed and given flea treatment.

To watch a video on Macaroni, visit ColumbusTelegram.com.

Contact Paws and Claws for more information on Macaroni or other animals available for adoption.

