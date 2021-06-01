WATCH NOW: Memorial Day services held at Frankfort Square

For the first time in three years, Frankfort Square in downtown Columbus filled with American flags and community members paying their respects to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
On Monday morning, local veteran organizations held a Memorial Day service at the park. The 2019 ceremony was rained out and subsequently held in the Hartman Post 84 American Legion building. Last year's services were canceled altogether due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jim Costello, a past commander of the American Legion Department of Nebraska, shared the stories of veterans who were prisoners of war, some of whom didn't survive. One story included the story of one man named Wendy who grew up in Seward, Nebraska, and served in the Vietnam War.
“He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and later received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy,” Costello said. “On Sept. 10, 1965, while flying an A-4E Skyhawk, the Attack Squadron 155 off of the USS 4OC witnessed his plane exploding over Vietnam. When ejected safely, those captured remained prisoners of war until he was released on Feb. 12, 1973.”
Wendy spent seven-and-a-half years in unimaginable conditions, Costello noted. Wendy died on March 9, 2009, and was buried in Seward. He received the Silver Star for his service.
Another story Costello shared was that of Leonard, who served in the Army during both World War I and II.
“He was captured Dec. 1, 1950, (in) North Korea. Leonard died April 30, 1951, in a North Korean war camp,” Costello said, noting the American soldiers were identified in July 2018. “On Sept. 19, 2018, Leonard was laid to rest in full military armor in Silver Creek, Nebraska.”
Costello, a Bellevue resident, is an Air Force veteran who has served on a variety of Legion committees and, notably, the Sarpy County Veterans Service Committee.
Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley also had a few words to share during the services. He gave a quote from John F. Kennedy reading, ‘A nation reveals itself not only by the men it produces but also by the men it honors, the men it remembers.’
“We take time this Memorial Day to remember all those men and women who served. We enjoy our freedoms today because those men and women sacrificed, the ultimate sacrifice,” Bulkley said.
This year, the Gettysburg Address was read by Sarah Lasso, a Columbus High School student who was the 2020-21 Nebraska American Legion Oratorical winner. The Rev. Ollie Fullmer of Trinity Lutheran Church gave the invocation and benediction, and Carroll Mohlman placed the POW/MIA flag on the empty chair.
Additionally, the Hartman Post 84 Chorus sang the “National Anthem”, “This Land is Your Land”, and “God Bless America.” Michael Landkamer, past national vice commander of the American Legion, served as the master of ceremonies.
Among the guests of Monday’s Memorial Day service was State Sen. Mike Moser (District 22). Moser is a former Columbus mayor whose district encompasses Platte County.
“It's a great tribute to service members,” Moser told The Telegram after the ceremony. “The Legion and VFW worked so hard to put this on every year and recognize those who have served our country. And I'm honored to be here and be asked to come back and witness it every year.”
During his address, Costello spoke about the importance of remembering the veterans who were killed in action and/or taken as prisoners of war.
“We cannot repay the sacrifice of those who gave their lives defending us but, at the very least, we can remember them,” Costello said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.