WATCH NOW: Memorial Day services held at Frankfort Square

For the first time in three years, Frankfort Square in downtown Columbus filled with American flags and community members paying their respects to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

On Monday morning, local veteran organizations held a Memorial Day service at the park. The 2019 ceremony was rained out and subsequently held in the Hartman Post 84 American Legion building. Last year's services were canceled altogether due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jim Costello, a past commander of the American Legion Department of Nebraska, shared the stories of veterans who were prisoners of war, some of whom didn't survive. One story included the story of one man named Wendy who grew up in Seward, Nebraska, and served in the Vietnam War.

“He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and later received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy,” Costello said. “On Sept. 10, 1965, while flying an A-4E Skyhawk, the Attack Squadron 155 off of the USS 4OC witnessed his plane exploding over Vietnam. When ejected safely, those captured remained prisoners of war until he was released on Feb. 12, 1973.”

Wendy spent seven-and-a-half years in unimaginable conditions, Costello noted. Wendy died on March 9, 2009, and was buried in Seward. He received the Silver Star for his service.