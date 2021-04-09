WATCH NOW: Miksch takes on new role at United Way

Those who interact with the Columbus Area United Way regularly will have or will soon see a new face at the organization – that of Roberta Miksch, the nonprofit’s new program and data coordinator.

Miksch, who started in her new role on March 23, will be using data to measure how much of an impact the United Way is making in area communities. The United Way serves the counties of Platte, Colfax, Boone, Nance, Polk and Butler.

“It is a position that works not only with United Way's staff but, moreover, works with our partner agencies, and those who receive impact grants to help tell the story of how the data they're collecting is helping to improve our communities,” Miksch said.

“…(It) will help tell those … (in our) six-county service area, how their dollars have been used to impact health, education or financial stability of our population.”

Additionally, Miksch’s work will assist in narrowing the focus of how to direct funds, noted United Way Development Director Jo Suess. Data will also help the organization determine if it’s meeting its goals, Suess said, adding that the job position itself is new to the United Way as well.