WATCH NOW: Miksch takes on new role at United Way

Those who interact with the Columbus Area United Way regularly will have or will soon see a new face at the organization – that of Roberta Miksch, the nonprofit’s new program and data coordinator.
Miksch, who started in her new role on March 23, will be using data to measure how much of an impact the United Way is making in area communities. The United Way serves the counties of Platte, Colfax, Boone, Nance, Polk and Butler.
“It is a position that works not only with United Way's staff but, moreover, works with our partner agencies, and those who receive impact grants to help tell the story of how the data they're collecting is helping to improve our communities,” Miksch said.
“…(It) will help tell those … (in our) six-county service area, how their dollars have been used to impact health, education or financial stability of our population.”
Additionally, Miksch’s work will assist in narrowing the focus of how to direct funds, noted United Way Development Director Jo Suess. Data will also help the organization determine if it’s meeting its goals, Suess said, adding that the job position itself is new to the United Way as well.
“It's not just a matter of making an allocation because they're a good program – there are many, many good programs in town,” Suess said. “It's really about narrowing the focus of these dollars, really making an impact in a community. We've identified issues and so now it's a matter of how are we going to impact those issues and create a stable community?”
Miksch previously worked in the data and reporting field for public health nonprofits.
“I worked with different programming … different grant funders, reporting of how funds are used impact … and so forth,” Miksch said.
The United Way will benefit from her experience, Suess added.
“Roberta's background in public health and having worked with many agencies will be a great asset for us here,” Suess said. “She's coming in from a world where there had to be accountability as well, and so she will bring a different mindset to looking at these partner agencies and the work that they do and how we can all work together better to create the impact that we're hoping to create.”
Miksch enjoys working with data as, she noted, you can’t argue with data.
“It is facts, it's numbers,” Miksch said. “It's what the story is telling from evaluation methods or other information clients are providing to us or what has been learned by clients.”
The other part of her job deals with establishing and working on United Way programs.
“The program side will mean that I'll have a few programs that I'll work with, on my own, that are now carried out by other people,” Miksch said, adding that one such program is Kindergarten Readiness Camp.
“That's a camp we're promoting now and are ready for the summer for kiddos who might need a little extra time (for) preparing for the social-emotional aspect of kindergarten or children who are new to the community or haven't gone to preschool,” she said.
She’s also been involved with creating a student health program that will aim to assist the parents of school-aged children who are experiencing a health issue that may impact their learning, such as needing glasses.
Miksch has lived in Columbus all her life, not counting the first few years of her childhood spent in David City. She and her husband Joe – an engineer – have three children. In her free time, Miksch enjoys exercising, reading and cooking.
She’s looking forward to her new job with the nonprofit.
“The United Way is just a pillar in the community,” Miksch said.
“What I really like looking forward to is not only the internal team here, but our community partners, the partner agencies, the board, just the larger community as a whole. I've always loved working with the community. So this is a great fit.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.