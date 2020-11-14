WATCH NOW: Mini Mug Coffee Trolley opening upcoming

The Mini Mug Coffee Trolley will soon be coming to the parking lot outside of The Broken Mug, 2200 28th Ave.

Trolley Manager Angey Johnson and The Broken Mug Owner Mandy Tuls said they are hoping for a soft opening next weekend. Residents can walk up or drive through the trolley.

“With all the changing times, people wanting to, you know, grab and go instead of come inside and get their order. It’s time we needed a drive-through, just for the quickness,” Tuls said. “We’ll be open earlier than we are at The (Broken) Mug.”

The trolley will be open at 5:30 a.m., Tuls added, and will offer all the drinks available from The Broken Mug.

An announcement will be made about the soft opening on the business' Facebook page.

Johnson, who was hired for the position of trolley manager, said it will give the business an opportunity to serve the community on a larger scale. She has been training in the store as a barista.