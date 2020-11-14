WATCH NOW: Mini Mug Coffee Trolley opening upcoming

The Mini Mug Coffee Trolley will soon be coming to the parking lot outside of The Broken Mug, 2200 28th Ave.
Trolley Manager Angey Johnson and The Broken Mug Owner Mandy Tuls said they are hoping for a soft opening next weekend. Residents can walk up or drive through the trolley.
“With all the changing times, people wanting to, you know, grab and go instead of come inside and get their order. It’s time we needed a drive-through, just for the quickness,” Tuls said. “We’ll be open earlier than we are at The (Broken) Mug.”
The trolley will be open at 5:30 a.m., Tuls added, and will offer all the drinks available from The Broken Mug.
An announcement will be made about the soft opening on the business' Facebook page.
Johnson, who was hired for the position of trolley manager, said it will give the business an opportunity to serve the community on a larger scale. She has been training in the store as a barista.
“We can handle it. Bring it on,” Johnson said. “We’re going to start with just coffee and our ready-to-go pastries that are made fresh in house every day. And then once we get that down that pat, we’ll then expand to breakfast sandwiches … lunch sandwiches, and we’re just going to kind of let the trolley and the community tell us what direction we are going to go in.”
Columbus native Johnson is liking her new gig. She was laid off from an old sales job, but her friend, who is manager Lindsay Kool, told her to come in to interview. Johnson has now been at The Broken Mug for two months.
“It feels like a year. These people are my family, this is my home, I absolutely love it here,” she said. “God definitely had a bigger plan. He had a different road for me … I’m very customer-service driven and I love working with the public, so this is a much better fit for my life and it’s a much better fit for my personality.”
Business has gone well this year, said Tuls, and the two added they are grateful for the support of their community.
The Broken Mug has an online ordering system as well as take-out, delivery and curbside service.
“We’ve had people come in a lot, coming in and dining with us here,” Tuls said. “We follow the rules, we space everything out the way it’s supposed to right now.”
As for the Mini Mug Trolley, Tuls said the idea has been considered since the beginning.
“I’ve always wanted a drive-through, but the building just wasn’t made for that,” she said. “We will be having the first 300 guests that go through the drive-through, they get a free drawstring backpack with some goodies inside.”
They found the trolley online in March and had it hauled from Spokane, Washington.
“It was a good deal … it has the same espresso machine we have here, and it came with everything inside it that we needed and it was only two years old,” she said. “Basically, everything inside it is pretty new.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
