WATCH NOW: Miracle on 13th Street this Thursday

Columbus area residents can kick off their holiday shopping Thursday night as the local "Miracle on 13th Street" will be held once again in the downtown.
Nicole Saalfeld, a member of the 13th Street Again group that has organized the event, said that 10 businesses will be participating this year.
“It started last year when they announced they were no longer doing the downtown stroll as people knew it. A lot of people in the community were still expressing that they liked the event or something like it,” Saalfeld said. “It’s a little bit different than the stroll but with a similar set up as far as businesses offering specials and promotions, encouraging people to kick off their holiday shopping in the downtown and shopping local.”
Businesses taking part this year are Urban Farm Boutique, Artzy Haven, Cork & Barrel, Tooley’s, Lavender Thyme, Barbara Jean’s, The Stucco Place, Treasures Boutique, Valencia Boutique and Regina’s Kitchen.
The 13th Street Again group is made up of local business owners in downtown Columbus and serves to increase shopping in the area. Saalfeld is involved as she owns Cork & Barrel and is co-owner of Fabulous Forever.
Patti Stuthman, owner of Urban Farm Boutique, said it was her turn this year to organize the event.
“We had a lot of success in last year’s event,” Stuthman said, noting that she hopes residents find shopping locally just as fun as shopping out of town.
“It’s about helping that small, family-owned business,” Stuthman said.
There will still be a drawing for those who visit each business, but it’ll look different on Thursday.
“We have a special sign so if you take a picture in front of the sign and post it on our 13th Street (Facebook) group, you’re entered to win (in a drawing),” Saalfeld said. “In the past, we’ve done a card program and we’re trying to limit the exchange of touching stuff.”
Each business will have the sign; the more businesses attendees visit and take photos at, the higher chance they’ll be selected in the drawing. The drawing will be held Friday with the winner being announced on the group’s Facebook page.
“Each business is donating a $20 gift card so one winner will win a gift card from each business,” Saalfeld said.
The Columbus Area United Way will be selling ducks for its annual duck race fundraiser at Cork & Barrel, Friedhof and Oasis.
Kevin Johnson, of the Downtown Business Association, said the traditional Holiday Tree Lighting at Frankfort Square will still take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, though there won’t be any other activities taking place due to COVID-19.
“We’ll light them and if (residents) want to watch, that’s fine,” Johnson said.
Downtown businesses will have various hours on Thursday, but many of the "Miracle on 13th Street" shops and bars will be open during and after the Tree Lighting.
Saalfeld said they are encouraging visitors to follow the 6-foot social distancing measure and to use hand sanitizer often. Masks are strongly encouraged and some stores are requiring mask coverings, she noted.
“The places that are offering any kind of sampling of treats, (the treats) will all be pre-packaged and handed out. Any drinking and eating places will be following any of the current DHMs (Directed Health Measures) so it will be a safe event,” Saalfeld said, noting that businesses will have extended hours throughout the day to help limit crowd size.
Saalfeld said "Miracle on 13th Street" is an opportunity for community members to support small, local businesses.
“We’re just really hoping that people still come out and reminding everyone that, now more than ever, we have a lot of really, really great businesses in our community and just reminding people to support local (businesses),” Saalfeld said.
