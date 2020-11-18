WATCH NOW: Miracle on 13th Street this Thursday

Columbus area residents can kick off their holiday shopping Thursday night as the local "Miracle on 13th Street" will be held once again in the downtown.

Nicole Saalfeld, a member of the 13th Street Again group that has organized the event, said that 10 businesses will be participating this year.

“It started last year when they announced they were no longer doing the downtown stroll as people knew it. A lot of people in the community were still expressing that they liked the event or something like it,” Saalfeld said. “It’s a little bit different than the stroll but with a similar set up as far as businesses offering specials and promotions, encouraging people to kick off their holiday shopping in the downtown and shopping local.”

Businesses taking part this year are Urban Farm Boutique, Artzy Haven, Cork & Barrel, Tooley’s, Lavender Thyme, Barbara Jean’s, The Stucco Place, Treasures Boutique, Valencia Boutique and Regina’s Kitchen.

The 13th Street Again group is made up of local business owners in downtown Columbus and serves to increase shopping in the area. Saalfeld is involved as she owns Cork & Barrel and is co-owner of Fabulous Forever.

Patti Stuthman, owner of Urban Farm Boutique, said it was her turn this year to organize the event.