WATCH NOW: Moser 'clicks' with multimedia

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

When it comes to Columbus High School (CHS) junior Elijah Moser’s passion for multimedia, his love for the subject “can’t be taught,” according to Columbus Public Schools Communications Specialist Isaiah May.

Moser was responsible for creating CHS’ Discoverer AnchorLines – a multimedia student-led group that covers areas like sports, academics and student life - about a year-and-a-half ago.

Moser was essentially creating and recording video himself, May said. Eventually, May roped Moser into helping out with Striv which allows students to livestream certain CHS games. May, in turn, helped oversee Discoverer AnchorLines.

May said Moser has shown he has a drive for multimedia. The CHS junior has also yearned to learn how improve in the field as he wants to become a better interviewer and other skills that come with the job, May added.

“With that kind of attitude, you can’t teach that to kids,” said May, who oversees the Striv broadcast.

Moser said he isn’t sure where his interest in multimedia came from; it's a field he naturally enjoyed.

“It just sort of clicked. I just really liked it,” he said.

May said Moser’s ambition has helped other students become involved in Striv and Discoverer Anchorlines, adding, “if you put five to eight kids like (Moser) on a team, you’ve got something going there.”

Moser described Discoverer Anchorlines as another avenue for students to put out their content. Moser added, his interest is in sports so his focus is mostly in that field.

“I just love being in sports,” he said. “I think no matter where I am in sports I’m going to like it.”

Moser fits all that into a busy schedule. He is also on the cross country team, marching band and is the head student manager on the boys basketball team. He is part of CHS 101, for which juniors and seniors help incoming freshmen transition to high school.

Outside of school, Moser is a student leader in the Connection Christian Church youth group. He also helps with his church’s livestream.

Moser said the video component of multimedia is probably one of his favorites. He started getting into writing but joked he’s “not quite there yet.”

Moser said he plans to study more about the journalism and communication field for college as a potential major.

He said his goal was always to attend a university that’s in Division I sports. His initial plan was to attend the University of South Dakota as he’ll be closer to his grandparents but also Columbus.

“Vermillion isn’t too far away,” Moser said. “It’s still close enough where I got people that if I need help, I’ll have help.”

However, his brother is currently attending Wayne State College where he has been studying journalism. Moser said he’s now considered attending there because tuition and other costs will be less expensive.

That’s not the only school in consideration. Moser said after working with a Millard West student – who now attends the University of Nebraska at Kearney - earlier this year at state baseball, he’s learned through his friend some of the great opportunities at UNK.

“Basically, those are the three schools that I have been looking at,” Moser said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.