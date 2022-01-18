WATCH NOW: Moser introducing 3 bills this session

The 2022 Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast was in full swing Monday morning with State Sen. Mike Moser explaining the three bills he’s introducing this year.

Moser, who represents District 22 which covers Platte County, is serving on the Natural Resources Committee and the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee this legislative session.

The first bill Moser is introducing is LB809 which aims to change certain funding on safe drinking and water treatment grants from the state.

“There's about $300 million in this fund that has accumulated over the years and the rules on how it’s distributed have kind of affected the use of it because it required communities to pay for half and the state would pay for half,” Moser said, noting that communities of 10,000 or less can’t afford to pay for half due to a low number of water users.

“This bill would change that 50% requirement to 75% so that they could get more grant and borrow less.”

LB809 would also make efforts in assisting those who still have a lead service connection by having communities offer replacement programs, Moser added.

The second bill he made note of – LB984 – would adjust the discount on sales tax reports that retailers file with the state.

“They can keep back 2.5% of the first $3,000 right now. So they get $75 for filling out the form,” Moser said, noting that many people use credit cards these days and 2.5% is what credit card companies charge for businesses utilizing those cards.

“My bill would raise that minimum to $6,000 collected and so they could get up to $150 a month that would help people up to about a million dollars in sales a year.”

Moser said the change would primarily help smaller businesses and “Mom and Pop kind of places.”

“Once you get over a million then hopefully they've got enough revenue that they can afford the 2.5% that they're going to lose when they collect it for the state on credit cards and they pay into the state by direct deposit,” he added.

The last bill is LB983, which would change provisions relating to the industrial development powers of counties, cities and villages.

“…(Looking) at the industrial tracks and how we allow people to operate an industrial track and look into each year or each five years, whether the people who are in the industrial track still qualify based on the … qualifications you're supposed to have to be in an industrial,” Moser said.

Event attendees also had the chance to ask questions during the breakfast.

Columbus Community Hospital President/CEO Michael Hansen commented on the hospital’s field house project. With a groundbreaking having taken place last October, the field house and sports complex is set to hold a variety of indoor and outdoor sporting areas, as well as fitness, wellness, child care and rehabilitation services.

“It's going to be a great economic development project for the city,” Hansen said. “And I think it's going bring a lot of people in from the region. They'll visit our hotels, they'll fill up their gas, they'll go to stores and restaurants and things like that.”

Hansen noted that hospital officials are aiming for funding from last year’s LB566, which was a bill passed in 2021 for shovel-ready projects. The Lincoln Journal Star reported on Jan. 13 that $100 million has been appropriated for this endeavor.

“The way it's structured is basically a first come, first serve and only the first 31 projects are going to get funded the way it looks right now,” Hansen said, noting that hospital officials would like to see an amendment to the bill so that all 130-some projects would get some of those funds.

“Our foundation has stepped up and is going to match up to $15 million of state money if we get that money. I've been out to businesses, probably 30 or 40 businesses already. We'll continue to do that throughout this year to raise money. We're already getting over 100,000 commitments from our local businesses.”

Among the many topics discussed Monday morning, Rich Jablonski – Columbus City Council member and chairman of the chamber’s transportation committee – asked about a legislative bill regarding horse racing and its impact on the Columbus casino project.

Because only race tracks are allowed to operate casinos, Columbus is one of six locations at the forefront of the expansion in Nebraska gambling. A development project for a casino is planned for west of Columbus off Highway 81.

State Sen. Tom Briese, who represents District 41, is introducing several bills this session, including one that would change the provisions of horse racing. Moser said others are wanting to “jump on the bandwagon and have a day of racing” in order to qualify to have a casino.

“Sen. Briese is trying to kind of come up with some structure to that so that they can control the growth of casinos,” Moser said. “Obviously if you have a casino in every town, you're going to dilute the value of having a casino. When you have developers that want to spend $20 (million) to $25 million or more on a casino, they're worried that you'll have slot machines in every gas station, in every bar and that that might influence the revenue of the casino.

The way it's written right now may not be exactly how they're going to do it, but it's a good start.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

