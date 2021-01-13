WATCH NOW: Moving forward: Local leaders discuss Capitol attack, Trump impeachment and more

"I'm not sure if any of the true Republicans were involved in entering the Capitol," Engdahl said.

In the aftermath of the insurrection, the House of Representatives is bringing forth articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection.

Havelka said he doesn't see much point in that, with only two weeks left in the Trump presidency.

Engdahl, who is also a member of the Platte County Board of Supervisors, said something to the same effect.

"They ought to drop all those articles and work on getting the country back together again," Engdahl said.

But Havelka did say he believes Trump incited the insurrection. He said impeachment would help prevent Trump from holding further office and would establish that inciting an insurrection is an impeachable offense.

Engdahl, meanwhile, said discussions of impeachment only serve to keep people divided.

Many national political leaders have said it's time to move on and repair the damage that was done on Jan. 6.

"There's plenty of blame to go around for what happened but we need to move forward," Bulkley said.