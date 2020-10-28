WATCH NOW: 'My life changed in an instant': Habitat breaks ground on new addition

Peters noted that one of the more expensive portions of the addition will be having to establish new sewer lines. Bids for infrastructure is the next item on their checklist.

“It’s an older part of town, and in order to get our sewers deep enough, we have to put in a new sewer line…” Peters said. “The good news with that is, if we so choose, our new homes on this property can have 8-foot basements because the sewer is lower. Our New Hope 1 houses have 4-foot crawl spaces.”

Mayor Jim Bulkley said that hearing others’ stories and showing community support of Habitat is an important part of living in Columbus.

“It’s an awesome thing that Habitat has done and continues to do, to be able to give a home to a family,” Bulkley said. “So many of us take it for granted. So many of us think, ‘This isn’t needed in Columbus.’ Oh, we were so wrong. There’s so much of this that we need to do.”

Jeanne Schieffer, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, added that Habitat will be the recipient of the proceeds from next year’s Taste of Columbus.