WATCH NOW: 'My life changed in an instant': Habitat breaks ground on new addition

During the Habitat for Humanity of Columbus’ groundbreaking event for newly purchased lots Tuesday morning, one Habitat recipient’s story highlighted the organization’s importance in the community.
Michelle Nelson partnered with Habitat in 2018 just as her family had been going through a hard time.
“Five years ago today, I was sleeping in my vehicle, praying each night for the Lord to watch over me, to keep me warm enough, to keep my children’s hopes up. Each morning upon waking, I would thank Him for His watchful hands,” Nelson said.
The circumstances leading up to Nelson's homelessness include a job loss, a house fire and a landlord who didn’t pay the mortgage. Nelson and her family have also lived in less than ideal homes where trees were growing out of the building’s foundation, the roof leaked, half of the outlets in the house didn’t work and the tub took 12 hours to drain water.
“Through all of this, I considered myself very fortunate. My family was together, and this place did not have the same issues that the last place did,” Nelson said. “Each time I prayed, the answer was, ‘Trust me, don’t worry; I have you’.”
Her faith in God led her to apply as a partner family with Habitat for Humanity.
“I didn’t believe that my family would be selected because of the way my luck was going … and one day in January 2018, my life changed in an instant, and I realized the answer to my prayers, that the Lord really did have me and He still does to this day.”
Habitat requires that partner families help with construction, and Nelson mentioned that lending a hand in building her new home was the hardest, most satisfying thing she’s ever done. Though she was working full-time, taking college classes and being a single mother to three kids, Nelson knew she had to make the sacrifice to ensure a better home for her family.
“This experience has changed our family. There is a difference between a roof over one’s head and a place to go home to,” she said.
“A sense of safety and security helps create a home. Having a safe place to live has given my family a freedom that I could have never understood before.”
Habitat for Humanity of Columbus purchased four acres of land, situated on 41st Avenue between 13th and 14th streets, as a future build site called New Hope 2.
“This plot of land on Earth will give families now, and future generations, a chance to reach their greatest potential to succeed,” Nelson said. “Safe, stable housing creates more than just a place to sleep at night.”
The newly-purchased land contains 14 plots, two of which duplex buildings can be constructed.
Habitat was able to pay off the cost of the land - $150,000 – with the help of donors. Also, Habitat Executive Director Lori Peters said, the organization has paid off costs for engineering design and obtaining approval from the City of Columbus and the state.
Peters noted that one of the more expensive portions of the addition will be having to establish new sewer lines. Bids for infrastructure is the next item on their checklist.
“It’s an older part of town, and in order to get our sewers deep enough, we have to put in a new sewer line…” Peters said. “The good news with that is, if we so choose, our new homes on this property can have 8-foot basements because the sewer is lower. Our New Hope 1 houses have 4-foot crawl spaces.”
Mayor Jim Bulkley said that hearing others’ stories and showing community support of Habitat is an important part of living in Columbus.
“It’s an awesome thing that Habitat has done and continues to do, to be able to give a home to a family,” Bulkley said. “So many of us take it for granted. So many of us think, ‘This isn’t needed in Columbus.’ Oh, we were so wrong. There’s so much of this that we need to do.”
Jeanne Schieffer, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, added that Habitat will be the recipient of the proceeds from next year’s Taste of Columbus.
“With each build that you develop, each neighborhood that you develop, you make Columbus the best place to raise a family, educate a child, go to work in the mornings,” Schieffer said. “So you have fit a nice piece of the puzzle, not only with this project but all the projects in the past.”
