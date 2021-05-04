WATCH NOW: National Day of Prayer Columbus returns

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The group wanted to make it an “all-community” event, Vertical Voices Secretary Lisa Nielsen said.

“We really wanted to involve as many people as we could,” Nielsen said. “I can’t even name how many Hispanic churches we have in Columbus. (There are) quite a few. We wanted them to come and know that they’re welcome.”

Last year was Nielsen’s first year involved. She did not attend the prayer outside of Pizza Ranch in 2020, due to concern about contracting COVID-19. But she said this year will be a little more scripted.

“Especially now, more than ever, with the pandemic having really kind of thrown us for a loop for over a year, it’s a good time to just kind of hit pause and reflect, remind us to thank God for getting us as far as we’ve gotten,” she said. “To continue to walk with us as we make it through the rest of it.”

Last year, initial plans for it to take place indoors at the Ramada Hotel and River's Edge Convention Center and hold a big production at Frankfort Square were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who prayed stood outside along the road at the intersection of Highway 30 and Highway 81, where Ritter said the group got more attention than expected.