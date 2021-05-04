WATCH NOW: National Day of Prayer Columbus returns

Fred Ritter was at the first National Day of Prayer in Columbus almost 20 years ago. He attended last year as individuals stood masked and spaced out along the highway, and this year, he will be back once again.
Ritter is the director and board president of the Columbus Area Vertical Voices, which puts on the event. On Monday, he sat on a Zoom call wearing a ‘Live Generously’ shirt and discussed this year’s activity, which will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on May 6.
“(The first one) was the spring after 9/11. At the time, there were a lot of people that wanted to be involved because the country really became aware of their need for God,” Ritter said. “We haven’t had such terrible events happen until last year.”
The National Day of Prayer in Columbus has changed over the years. At first, it took place in Pawnee Park, later moving to Ag Park and then Frankfort Square.
“We’ve always dealt with the weather,” Ritter said. “But it’s never stopped it.”
Ritter added there will be songs of worship and prayers in Spanish and translating to help those who don’t speak English “feel comfortable about being involved.”
“We want to include the entire community,” he said. “And that would be making sure that we reach out to the Hispanic community as well.”
The group wanted to make it an “all-community” event, Vertical Voices Secretary Lisa Nielsen said.
“We really wanted to involve as many people as we could,” Nielsen said. “I can’t even name how many Hispanic churches we have in Columbus. (There are) quite a few. We wanted them to come and know that they’re welcome.”
Last year was Nielsen’s first year involved. She did not attend the prayer outside of Pizza Ranch in 2020, due to concern about contracting COVID-19. But she said this year will be a little more scripted.
“Especially now, more than ever, with the pandemic having really kind of thrown us for a loop for over a year, it’s a good time to just kind of hit pause and reflect, remind us to thank God for getting us as far as we’ve gotten,” she said. “To continue to walk with us as we make it through the rest of it.”
Last year, initial plans for it to take place indoors at the Ramada Hotel and River's Edge Convention Center and hold a big production at Frankfort Square were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who prayed stood outside along the road at the intersection of Highway 30 and Highway 81, where Ritter said the group got more attention than expected.
“We decided to continue to do that on that same intersection, except this year we’re across the street,” he noted. “A lot of people saw the National Day of Prayer signs.”
Other changes include the nature of festivities.
“We used to have dance teams and drum lines and all sorts of different events, things just to get people to come,” he noted. “Now the focus is just pretty much on prayer, which is the way it should be.”
