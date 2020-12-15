WATCH NOW: New ERC jumps into job amid surge

Libby Finochiaro stood on a porch when she was about 9-years-old, watching a small white tornado hit a red barn.
Finochiaro is the new emergency response coordinator for the East-Central District Health Department and jumped into the job in August before the fall surge began in earnest. But, that tornado is what started it all.
“That was my trigger for being interested in weather and disasters,” Finochiaro said.
Finochiaro is a Midwesterner who grew up in Kansas City, Missouri, before moving to Papillion in 1999. That year she was going into the sixth grade.
She lived in Papillion for 21 years and moved to Columbus in early October.
“It’s been chaotic,” she said. “Definitely one of my least thought-out decisions I’ve ever made of how that was actually going to work.”
Growing up in the Midwest, she said she learned to do a lot of outdoor activities and lto make a lot of her own entertainment.
“Out here, unfortunately, disasters are a pretty regular part of life,” Finochiaro added. “If you stay here for any amount of time, you’re going to see a flood …there’s going to be hail that’s going to destroy something you like. It just becomes a way of life and you just learn to respond and recover.”
Although Finochiaro has always been interested in disasters, her bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska – Omaha is in Native American studies, with minors in early childhood education and sociology.
She decided after post-grad jobs that she wanted to do something different.
However, two weeks before she started her master’s degree in emergency management and homeland security, her third child was born four weeks prematurely.
“I wasn’t sleeping anyway,” Finochiaro said. “I would just deal with kids all day, go to work, come home and do homework (until) like 1 or 2 in the morning and then I would sleep for a little bit, take kids to school, do more homework … It was insane. I would never do it again. It was really hard.”
Now, Finochiaro is facing a new challenge.
On Tuesday, she pulled up the COVID-19 numbers from September to see how much the situation has changed since she first started her job.
“It’s gotten so much worse,” she said. “(Starting this new job during a pandemic) is like jumping off the deep end in a swimming pool where you just try to swim and keep paddling your way through it and keep going.”
There’s not a lot of time to really even think about how bad or chaotic it is, she said.
“You’re just trying to survive day in and day out and keep going,” Finochiaro said.
As she has started her new job, it’s been tough socially.
“You’re either everybody’s biggest enemy or they think what you’re doing is awesome,” Finochiaro said. “You do lose friends and you lose family members, like the people who don’t believe in COVID, I’ve had people straight up say they think I’m falsifying the data, like people that I know … That part is hard. It can be a very lonely job.”
One friend she hasn’t lost is Abby Smits. The two met in 1999.
“When she told me that she was applying for her current job I was SO excited because the job description fit her to a ‘T’!,” Smits wrote in an email. “She has always been one to make sure people had the information they needed to make sound and safe decisions.”
Finochiaro is a helper, Smits noted.
“She was there through all of my junior high heartbreaks, my high school rebellion days and my stressful college years,” Smits said. “She is the first person, that wasn’t related to me, that I called when my mom died in 2006. If she found out someone she knew needed help in any way, she would leave no stone unturned in finding ways or resources to help them.”
At the very least, COVID-19 will hopefully not last forever.
“It will go back to more normal eventually,” she said.
Currently, Finochiaro updates the dashboard, works with the hotline, approves events and is planning in the event of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“I think it’s hopeful and kind of scary because I have realized it’s not coming anytime soon,” she said.
Finochiaro noted that even when the initial amount of vaccine comes, it won’t be very much and the timing would be the end of December to January.
“It’s going to be probably late spring, maybe early summer before we can vaccinate most of the population. So it’s just realizing we have to keep going through that much longer,” she said. “But it also is OK. I know there’s going to be an end.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
