WATCH NOW: New ERC jumps into job amid surge

Although Finochiaro has always been interested in disasters, her bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska – Omaha is in Native American studies, with minors in early childhood education and sociology.

She decided after post-grad jobs that she wanted to do something different.

However, two weeks before she started her master’s degree in emergency management and homeland security, her third child was born four weeks prematurely.

“I wasn’t sleeping anyway,” Finochiaro said. “I would just deal with kids all day, go to work, come home and do homework (until) like 1 or 2 in the morning and then I would sleep for a little bit, take kids to school, do more homework … It was insane. I would never do it again. It was really hard.”

Now, Finochiaro is facing a new challenge.

On Tuesday, she pulled up the COVID-19 numbers from September to see how much the situation has changed since she first started her job.

“It’s gotten so much worse,” she said. “(Starting this new job during a pandemic) is like jumping off the deep end in a swimming pool where you just try to swim and keep paddling your way through it and keep going.”