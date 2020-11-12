WATCH NOW: New Pheasants Forever chapter forms, has first hunt

The newly-organized Platte County Pheasants Forever chapter had its first hunt this past weekend and is looking ahead to set up formal meetings in the new year, said its president and vice president.
The group is a chance to get youth involved, said Vice President AJ Palensky, similar to how he and President Casey Schwarting were involved as kids.
“Pheasant was something that we were always passionate about when we were younger, so we wanted to get (our sons) involved in that as well,” Palensky said. “Make sure that… (hunting) was passed on to future generations and something that doesn’t die off.”
Palensky got to see that in action during the hunt.
“It was special for me because my 13-year-old son was there,” Palensky said. “His grandpa came and so it was more of that three-generation hunting and that was really cool to see. I know by the faces of a lot of the fathers that came out with their kids to hunt, it was special for them as well.”
Schwarting and Palensky have been hunting pheasants together since they were young, noted Palensky. The two have already taken their sons deer and waterfowl hunting.
The hunt itself was a little bit of a challenge, with 30 to 50 mph wind gusts, but Palensky said it was very enjoyable.
“The kids had a blast. Some of the kids there had never fired a shotgun,” he said. “Some of them were already avid hunters with their parents, but it went very well.”
Each kid was able to bag a bird, Schwarting said, which he called “incredible,” despite the terrible conditions.
The group is also looking ahead to a scheduled banquet on Sept. 24, 2021, at American Legion. The chapter wanted to do a banquet this past September, but the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the plans.
There is no fee for events like the hunt, he noted, and though the group wants at least one parent to be involved, there will be plenty of volunteers for parents who just want to drop off their kids.
Platte County Pheasants Forever plans for at least one event, like the hunt, a year.
“Basically, it’s just a safe, fun environment for kids to learn about the outdoors and hunter safety and conservation and outdoor ethics, all those kinds of things that go along with hunting,” Schwarting said. “It’s more than just going out and killing something. There’s a lot to it that people don’t necessarily understand that we want to teach the youth.”
It also gets kids outdoors, he added.
Schwarting has been talking about it the longest, Palensky said.
“He kind of brought it up one night and said that he had done a little bit of groundwork on it and he was thinking about it,” Palensky said. “Initially, I just said ‘Absolutely, I’m in' and I think we had our meeting with the regional director a week later.”
It moved fairly quickly, he noted, because when you have something you enjoy doing a lot and there’s an opportunity to give back, “you jump on it.”
“Casey, myself and a few friends that are also helping us out with the committee, we’ve all been hunting pheasants together since we were 16 so right at about 20 years,” he said. “We enjoyed that experience so much we would love to see our kids have that experience too, to be able to go do that for 20 more years with their friends.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
