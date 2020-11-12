WATCH NOW: New Pheasants Forever chapter forms, has first hunt

The newly-organized Platte County Pheasants Forever chapter had its first hunt this past weekend and is looking ahead to set up formal meetings in the new year, said its president and vice president.

The group is a chance to get youth involved, said Vice President AJ Palensky, similar to how he and President Casey Schwarting were involved as kids.

“Pheasant was something that we were always passionate about when we were younger, so we wanted to get (our sons) involved in that as well,” Palensky said. “Make sure that… (hunting) was passed on to future generations and something that doesn’t die off.”

Palensky got to see that in action during the hunt.

“It was special for me because my 13-year-old son was there,” Palensky said. “His grandpa came and so it was more of that three-generation hunting and that was really cool to see. I know by the faces of a lot of the fathers that came out with their kids to hunt, it was special for them as well.”

Schwarting and Palensky have been hunting pheasants together since they were young, noted Palensky. The two have already taken their sons deer and waterfowl hunting.