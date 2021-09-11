 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: NPPD, Loup continue redistrict talks
0 Comments
alert top story

WATCH NOW: NPPD, Loup continue redistrict talks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ed Schrock gave an update on the redistricting process for the Nebraska Public Power District's director subdivisions according to data from the 2020 census.
Ed Schrock Sept. 9

At a Thursday morning NPPD Board meeting in Columbus, Ed Schrock, center, gave an update about NPPD's redistricting process. Schrock is a member of the power district committee that's overseeing NPPD's redistricting.

As the redistricting process continues, Nebraska Public Power District does not anticipate major changes to its director subdivisions.

In Nebraska, public power districts like NPPD are required to redraw their election district boundaries following every decennial United States census. All political subdivisions must do the same, including cities and county governments.

The U.S. census data was technically released Aug. 12, but it was released in a format that requires some technical expertise to use. According to a Sept. 1 press release from the Census Bureau, the data will be released in more user-friendly formats and become available at data.census.gov on Sept. 16.

At a Thursday morning NPPD Board meeting in Columbus, Ed Schrock, NPPD subdivision 6 director and board secretary - and also a member of the power district's chartered territory ad hoc committee, which is overseeing redistricting - gave an update on the redistricting process.

"Final census figures have been received and staff is currently reviewing and analyzing the data to prepare preliminary figures and scenarios," Schrock said. "... At this time, the size of the NPPD board will remain at 11 directors."

Schrock added that NPPD will try to match its wholesale customers' boundaries as much as possible, but that he does not anticipate any major changes.

Loup map July 27

At a July 27 Loup Power District Board of Directors meeting in Columbus, Neal Suess and Ross Knott look at a map of Loup's territory hanging on the wall in the back of the board's meeting room. Loup must finish redistricting in time to meet December deadlines.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

That may not be the case for one of NPPD's wholesale customers, Loup Power District, which is also required to redistrict.

Under a new Nebraska Power Review Board policy, redistricting likely will require Loup to drop from a 10-member board to nine members. The primary concern is how that will affect the board's existing balance of urban and rural representation.

Currently, three Loup directors are serving on a subcommittee to deal with redistricting.

The committee members are Columbus-located Subdivision 8 Director Mike Fleming, Subdivision 4 Director Robert Cerv - who represents part of Colfax County - and Subdivision 6 Director Jim Donoghue - who represents parts of Platte and Colfax counties.

During an Aug. 24 Loup Board meeting, Loup President/CEO Neal Suess said it's unlikely that Loup will contract with Omaha-based computer mapping company gWorks to do its redistricting. Several political subdivisions in the area, including Platte County, have chosen to bring gWorks on board as a practical measure.

The census data originally was supposed to be released months ago, but COVID-19 pandemic-related delays made that impossible. Redistricting without a computer is possible, but it is tedious and time-consuming.

Facing a time crunch with looming December redistricting deadlines, many political subdivisions have turned to gWorks to help expedite the redistricting process - for a fee, of course.

"For a basic amount of $9,000, they would basically come up with the director subdivisions for us," Suess said at a July 27 Loup Board meeting. "... If we wanted to make changes we would pay on an hourly basis. Under the standard (package) it's $9,600 but we would get four hours of changes, and under enhanced it's $11,100 and we would be able to do a one-on-one consultation."

NPPD HQ

A photo taken on Thursday morning of the Nebraska Public Power District Headquarters building, 1414 15th St. in Columbus. NPPD is just one of Nebraska's many public power districts that are doing redistricting this year.

At the time, Suess indicated that Loup would be able to do its own redistricting unless the census population districts, called census "blocks," were not grouped to follow city and township boundaries.

"The good news is that I was able to get the census data in a form that was pretty similar to what we had 10 years ago," Suess said at the Aug. 24 meeting. "I was able to get township information and city information so we're not going to have to utilize a consultant."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Parker, Chica, Lucy & Diego

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
PlumFest sees good turnout
Local

PlumFest sees good turnout

At least 200 people visited rural Platte Center on Sunday for an evening of live music, drinks and food during The Wild Plum Bed and Breakfast…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News