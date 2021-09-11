WATCH NOW: NPPD, Loup continue redistrict talks

"For a basic amount of $9,000, they would basically come up with the director subdivisions for us," Suess said at a July 27 Loup Board meeting. "... If we wanted to make changes we would pay on an hourly basis. Under the standard (package) it's $9,600 but we would get four hours of changes, and under enhanced it's $11,100 and we would be able to do a one-on-one consultation."

At the time, Suess indicated that Loup would be able to do its own redistricting unless the census population districts, called census "blocks," were not grouped to follow city and township boundaries.

"The good news is that I was able to get the census data in a form that was pretty similar to what we had 10 years ago," Suess said at the Aug. 24 meeting. "I was able to get township information and city information so we're not going to have to utilize a consultant."

