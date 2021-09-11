WATCH NOW: NPPD, Loup continue redistrict talks

As the redistricting process continues, Nebraska Public Power District does not anticipate major changes to its director subdivisions.
In Nebraska, public power districts like NPPD are required to redraw their election district boundaries following every decennial United States census. All political subdivisions must do the same, including cities and county governments.
The U.S. census data was technically released Aug. 12, but it was released in a format that requires some technical expertise to use. According to a Sept. 1 press release from the Census Bureau, the data will be released in more user-friendly formats and become available at data.census.gov on Sept. 16.
At a Thursday morning NPPD Board meeting in Columbus, Ed Schrock, NPPD subdivision 6 director and board secretary - and also a member of the power district's chartered territory ad hoc committee, which is overseeing redistricting - gave an update on the redistricting process.
"Final census figures have been received and staff is currently reviewing and analyzing the data to prepare preliminary figures and scenarios," Schrock said. "... At this time, the size of the NPPD board will remain at 11 directors."
Schrock added that NPPD will try to match its wholesale customers' boundaries as much as possible, but that he does not anticipate any major changes.
That may not be the case for one of NPPD's wholesale customers, Loup Power District, which is also required to redistrict.
Under a new Nebraska Power Review Board policy, redistricting likely will require Loup to drop from a 10-member board to nine members. The primary concern is how that will affect the board's existing balance of urban and rural representation.
Currently, three Loup directors are serving on a subcommittee to deal with redistricting.
The committee members are Columbus-located Subdivision 8 Director Mike Fleming, Subdivision 4 Director Robert Cerv - who represents part of Colfax County - and Subdivision 6 Director Jim Donoghue - who represents parts of Platte and Colfax counties.
During an Aug. 24 Loup Board meeting, Loup President/CEO Neal Suess said it's unlikely that Loup will contract with Omaha-based computer mapping company gWorks to do its redistricting. Several political subdivisions in the area, including Platte County, have chosen to bring gWorks on board as a practical measure.
The census data originally was supposed to be released months ago, but COVID-19 pandemic-related delays made that impossible. Redistricting without a computer is possible, but it is tedious and time-consuming.
Facing a time crunch with looming December redistricting deadlines, many political subdivisions have turned to gWorks to help expedite the redistricting process - for a fee, of course.
"For a basic amount of $9,000, they would basically come up with the director subdivisions for us," Suess said at a July 27 Loup Board meeting. "... If we wanted to make changes we would pay on an hourly basis. Under the standard (package) it's $9,600 but we would get four hours of changes, and under enhanced it's $11,100 and we would be able to do a one-on-one consultation."
At the time, Suess indicated that Loup would be able to do its own redistricting unless the census population districts, called census "blocks," were not grouped to follow city and township boundaries.
"The good news is that I was able to get the census data in a form that was pretty similar to what we had 10 years ago," Suess said at the Aug. 24 meeting. "I was able to get township information and city information so we're not going to have to utilize a consultant."
