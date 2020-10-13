WATCH NOW: Numerous downtown business owners talk grants

“We just got done painting the building the other day,” said current owner Todd Trofholz.

The next part of the project will be outdoor signs, he added.

“With the uncertainty of what’s going on, (I) was just kind of worried about how to pay for stuff,” he said. “Obviously, (business) has been down considerably, caused by the coronavirus. So people are pretty apprehensive.”

Although he said he is looking forward to the future, especially with the improvements to the building, there’s still uncertainty and cases spreading, he noted.

But, he is happy with the grant.

“They’ve done these about once every seven or eight years now and this is the most that we’ve ever utilized doing it,” Trofholz said. “It’s a great thing and it helps out these older buildings…That was a great thing to happen. I just wish business would have been better to go with it.”

He didn’t have to jump through any hoops and ladders, he said.

Amy Perry, office manager of Access Electrical Systems, 2509 11th St., said its proposal went to History Nebraska, the state’s historical society, which did not approve improvements to the back lot or replacing the windows.