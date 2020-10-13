WATCH NOW: Numerous downtown business owners talk grants

Business owners of buildings have been awarded grants to update their buildings, and those contacted by The Telegram said they were happy and looking forward to improving their historical buildings.
There were 18 businesses awarded the grant. Kristina Frauendorfer, who recently took over the Park Plaza building, 1354 27th Ave., with her family, said she is currently waiting on the contractors to get caught up.
“Hopefully it will be coming in the next month or so … it’s kind of a hurry up-and-wait process sometimes,’ Frauendorfer said. “I take pride in the history of the building and I want to give it a little bit of a spit shine. It’s kind of a focal point in downtown Columbus.”
The history of the building is important to her and to her family so she has big plans.
She wants to see a huge flag flying on the building’s 1913 flagpole and lights to showcase the flagpole, the architecture and the Evans plaque.
The Evans were an original family in town, she said, and the Park Plaza used to be called "The Evans."
“It was a doctor and a few of his partners that built that hotel in 1913,” Frauendorfer said. She also plans to use the grant to update railings and a partial new sidewalk.
Another historical business in town is Glur's Tavern, 2301 11th St., which is the oldest continuously operated tavern west of the Missouri River.
“We just got done painting the building the other day,” said current owner Todd Trofholz.
The next part of the project will be outdoor signs, he added.
“With the uncertainty of what’s going on, (I) was just kind of worried about how to pay for stuff,” he said. “Obviously, (business) has been down considerably, caused by the coronavirus. So people are pretty apprehensive.”
Although he said he is looking forward to the future, especially with the improvements to the building, there’s still uncertainty and cases spreading, he noted.
But, he is happy with the grant.
“They’ve done these about once every seven or eight years now and this is the most that we’ve ever utilized doing it,” Trofholz said. “It’s a great thing and it helps out these older buildings…That was a great thing to happen. I just wish business would have been better to go with it.”
He didn’t have to jump through any hoops and ladders, he said.
Amy Perry, office manager of Access Electrical Systems, 2509 11th St., said its proposal went to History Nebraska, the state’s historical society, which did not approve improvements to the back lot or replacing the windows.
But, she said she is happy with how it went and noted the business was able to fix the sidewalk in front of its location.
“The sidewalks on our street are horrible,” Perry said.
Perry is also looking forward to people coming in with the new sidewalk and said business has been good.
For Frauendorfer, it was "fabulous" to receive the grant.
“I feel like an ambassador, kind of, to the building. It’s really not mine, it’s the city’s, the history, it’s the original owner’s place, so (I’m) just proud to be a part of it,” she said. “I am very excited…to get the place cleaned up.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
