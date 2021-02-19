WATCH NOW: Nuts and bolts - Lego Ninjas gear up for robotics competition this weekend

Every year, Lego comes up with a different theme for competition. This year's theme is about encouraging people to go outside and be active.

At competitions, teams are judged on three things: How their robot navigates an obstacle course, a research project presentation and how they display core values like teamwork and responsible citizenship.

"Everybody thinks about robotics and ... just sees the robotics table and that part of the competition," Kitt said.

But really, Kitt said, navigating the obstacle course is only a third of the competition.

"For me, as a coach the cool part is the two other key things they get evaluated on," Kitt said.

One of those is called an innovation project, though Kitt said it's more like an involved research project.

"It takes a ton of work and time and interacting with experts and doing your own homework and critical thinking to go from a conglomeration of ideas, condensing that down into a plan and ... improving until you get to a plan or a product that you present," Kitt said.

To meet this year's challenge of getting people outside and active, Kitt said the Lego Ninjas have focused on developing an app to help coordinate hangouts with people of similar interests.