WATCH NOW: Nuts and bolts - Lego Ninjas gear up for robotics competition this weekend

The Platte County FIRST Lego League robotics team is gearing up to participate in a state qualifier on Saturday in Columbus.
There are several qualifiers throughout the state. Aside from the one in Columbus — hosted this year at Ag Park, 822 15th St. — there are also qualifiers in Bellevue, Sidney and Henderson.
The Platte County team "Lego Ninjas" has been preparing for competition since September.
The Lego Ninjas have six members this year, all of them between the ages of 10 and 13. The Lego Ninjas team operates through 4-H.
"4-H partners with FIRST to provide opportunities with robotics locally," said Jill Goedeken, Nebraska Extension educator for Platte County.
Other teams may be based with schools rather than local 4-H programs. The teams are overseen by adult volunteers, like Steve Kitt, who has been coaching the Lego Ninjas for five years.
"I'm not a gearhead or interested in IT or programming," Kitt said. "My background is agriculture and biology and animal science."
Kitt said he got involved after his son showed interest in the program.
"As a coach my role is not to help them on any of the programming, it's really to help keep them (be) organized and on-task and thinking enough in advance and communicating with each other and that sort of thing," Kitt said.
Every year, Lego comes up with a different theme for competition. This year's theme is about encouraging people to go outside and be active.
At competitions, teams are judged on three things: How their robot navigates an obstacle course, a research project presentation and how they display core values like teamwork and responsible citizenship.
"Everybody thinks about robotics and ... just sees the robotics table and that part of the competition," Kitt said.
But really, Kitt said, navigating the obstacle course is only a third of the competition.
"For me, as a coach the cool part is the two other key things they get evaluated on," Kitt said.
One of those is called an innovation project, though Kitt said it's more like an involved research project.
"It takes a ton of work and time and interacting with experts and doing your own homework and critical thinking to go from a conglomeration of ideas, condensing that down into a plan and ... improving until you get to a plan or a product that you present," Kitt said.
To meet this year's challenge of getting people outside and active, Kitt said the Lego Ninjas have focused on developing an app to help coordinate hangouts with people of similar interests.
Normally, teams present their project at the in-person competition. But due to COVID-19, instead of doing a live presentation on their project this year, kids taped them.
Judges then watched the videos and met with each team over a video call to give feedback.
COVID-19 has left its mark on the robotics season in other ways.
Normally, robotics teams will meet regularly starting in late August or early September up until competition time, which is usually in January or February.
Competitions were delayed this year due to COVID-19, but for many teams the season also started a little later than usual, along with the beginning of the school year. There was also an unexpected mid-season break for 4-H robotics teams like the Lego Ninjas.
"Since this is through 4-H and the University, they had a four-week blackout period with COVID, during which we weren't supposed to meet," Kitt said.
Competitions also often take place at schools, which are not available this year, again thanks to the pandemic.
The kids are still excited, though, Kitt said.
"I'd say we still had an 80% of normal year," Kitt said. "It's still worth the effort with the things the kids learn and develop over time."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.