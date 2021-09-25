WATCH NOW: Olson leads by helping others

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.
With an engaging smile and a charismatic personality, Columbus High School senior Joselyn Olson is one helpful teen in her community.
Whether it's through school programs like CHS 101, C-Club, National Honor Society or Student Council – where she is the class president – Olson said she likes helping others.
“I think the feeling you get from people is a great feeling,” Olson said. “I love that feeling of helping people. I just want people to know that if they ever need anything they can always come to me and I’ll help them out.”
Olson has also done that through Revolution, which is a program at the Center for Survivors. The program began in 1998 as a way to help young people recognize victimization. Revolution students speak to children - both elementary and high school age - about sexual assault by presenting different situations in a play and how they can prevent it from happening.
The students will also take part in various other activities in town, such as face painting for kids during community events.
Olson is the student coordinator at Revolution where she is tasked with creating discussion topics at the meetings and tracking the students’ volunteer hours.
Center for Survivors Services Director Abbie Tessendorf, who is also a Revolution supervisor, said Olson was selected as the student coordinator as she’s shown responsibility, dedication and dependability.
“She’s one-of-a-kind,” Tessendorf said. “She is so talented and so kind and so thoughtful of others and yet she is so humble. She will put herself last in every situation and make sure things get done. She always makes good decisions.”
Since she’s the class president, Olson is on the leadership team for the CHS Student Council. She and her fellow students meet and discuss upcoming activities and lead the Student Council meetings.
She also helps underclassmen adjust to high school through CHS 101. The program allows both juniors and seniors to teach incoming freshmen about the school.
“We’ll go to our freshmen homerooms and talk to them about ways to stay organized and give them tips and pointers for high school,” Olson said. “If they have any questions, we’ll answer those, too.”
To be on C-Club, a student has to letter in one sport, and in Olson’s case she’s done that through track and field. The club members decide on the themes for volleyball and football games, for example, Olson said.
As a track and field athlete, Olson competes in the 200-meter dash, 100-relay and long jump events. Even when she’s not in track season, Olson will go out for a run, saying she enjoys the thrill of the activity, especially when experiencing a runner’s high.
Olson has been in the sport dating back to middle school. Olson said she credits her older sister with getting her involved in track and field.
“I went and watched her sometimes and I said, ‘Maybe, I’ll try it,’” Olson said with a smile. “I stuck with it and liked it.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.