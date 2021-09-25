WATCH NOW: Olson leads by helping others

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

With an engaging smile and a charismatic personality, Columbus High School senior Joselyn Olson is one helpful teen in her community.

Whether it's through school programs like CHS 101, C-Club, National Honor Society or Student Council – where she is the class president – Olson said she likes helping others.

“I think the feeling you get from people is a great feeling,” Olson said. “I love that feeling of helping people. I just want people to know that if they ever need anything they can always come to me and I’ll help them out.”

Olson has also done that through Revolution, which is a program at the Center for Survivors. The program began in 1998 as a way to help young people recognize victimization. Revolution students speak to children - both elementary and high school age - about sexual assault by presenting different situations in a play and how they can prevent it from happening.