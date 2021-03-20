WATCH NOW: 'Once in a lifetime project': Community Building Project remains on track

Columbus has seen a great amount of development throughout the past several years, including the new fire and police stations, 12th Avenue viaduct and upcoming early learning center from Columbus Public Schools.
But one major endeavor that has gained quite a bit of attention and conversation is the Community Building Project, which local officials hope will serve as an anchor to downtown Columbus.
This spring, the Columbus Public Library, 2504 14th St., will be torn down to make way for a new approximate $31.9 million Community Building Project that will house the library, art gallery, community room, Children’s Museum, Columbus City Hall and a coffee shop.
The portion of the project containing all but City Hall will be funded by an existing half-percent sales tax approved by voters in 2016; City Hall’s part of the building will be funded by the City’s general fund revenue, City Administrator Tara Vasicek said.
In the November 2020 election, voters approved the issuance of bonds not to exceed $10 million to be paid by the half-percent sales tax.
“We’ve been working on developing this project in various stages throughout the years and now that it’s a reality… we’ve started doing more formal designs for the building since the vote in November,” Vasicek said. “It’s been very time consuming and very exciting.”
The project
The estimated 77,380-square-foot building will be constructed where the former Columbus Fire Department and the library had been situated.
So far, architect drawings show the first floor to contain the beginnings of the library, the community room, City Council Chambers and art gallery, with a shared entry and three-story atrium, according to the Building Together website created to educate the public on the project.
The Children’s Museum is slated to be in the east corner of the structure, with a separate entry and access into the shared entry. It’s a separate functioning entity from the library and City Hall. The coffee shop space will be leased out to whatever business is interested in establishing a location there.
Drive-throughs for the coffee shop, book drop-off and city water office is planned for the ground floor, too.
The second floor will contain the remaining library collection, gathering space, activity room, history/heritage room and staff rooms. A teen space and makerspace will be at the center of this floor.
City Hall will be located on the third floor, as will terraces for public events on the southwest and southeast corners. Once City Hall is moved into the new building, the current structure located across the street will be demolished to make way for a parking lot.
“As far as the new building, the possibilities are endless,” Library Director Karen Connell said. “It’s an anchor to downtown, you’re providing activities for families and people to do in Columbus so they don’t have to go out of town. But it’s also, with the Children’s Museum especially, a draw to Columbus from the surrounding areas, with additional meeting space and a community room, better art gallery location.”
Connell said the budget presented to the public – about $31.9 million for the entire project – will remain on track. The budget presented on the Building Together website lists the City Hall portion’s estimated expenses at $8.7 million with the rest of the building estimated at $23 million.
In addition to monies from the half-percent sales tax, Friends of the Library has raised approximately $5 million with a goal to collect another $3 million for the library’s part of the project, added Connell.
As early as the spring of 2023, area residents and visitors will be able to access and take advantage of all the Community Building Project will offer.
But the road to get to this point has been a long one full of planning, disappointments, reevaluating and further planning until a project outline that both the City and community agreed upon.
How it started
Mimi Ernst served on the library board and then on the Columbus Library Foundation while the beginnings of establishing a new library started to see light.
According to her scrapbook, Ernst said, one of the first studies to gauge community interest in that type of project began around June 2012.
“The effort was to develop a strategic plan that was community-wide, with the goal of creating conversations about the Columbus Public Library among the residents of all neighborhoods and from all walks of life in Platte County,” Ernst said.
In 2017, a measure to issue up to $8.5 million in bonds – to be paid using the half-percent sales tax – for a construction of a library/cultural arts center failed. The Telegram reported in April 2017 that those plans included a 300-seat auditorium, art gallery, makerspace, teen and adult spaces and room for future growth. The total cost was estimated at $16 million with the former Gene Steffy Ford property located on 14th Street between 23rd and 24th avenues chosen as the site.
“I want to tell you is like a stab in the back is just so, so disappointing to when it failed…” Ernst said.
Ernst said she believes the proposed auditorium is one of the major reasons why the measure failed as there were already good auditoriums and staging at the local schools, such as Columbus Public, Scotus Central Catholic and Central Community College-Columbus.
“So to add another auditorium with a stage and seating and all that was just seemed to be to the public unneeded (and) unnecessary,” Ernst said, adding the measure was put on the ballot during a non-eventful, primary election that saw low voter turnout.
Library officials then took a step back to take a good, hard look at the weakness of the campaign – a seemingly lack of public education on what the project entails and why it’s needed.
City officials then proceeded with collecting public input on what the community wanted in terms of the building’s features and location. From this input, the Community Building Project was born and a marketing campaign was launched.
Ernst said when she found out the library bond finally passed, she started crying because she was so happy to hear the news. She also pictures in her mind the future generations being able to use the Community Building Project and kids being able to grow up with those amenities available to them.
Next steps
During the first week of March, the Columbus Public Library began its move into the former Columbus Police Department, 2419 14th St., until the new project is complete. The library will take up all of its temporary location, excluding Council Chambers and meeting room.
“We’re getting a little bit antsy here, you know?” Connell said, in the last week of February. “We’re packing and we’re ready for this move; let’s do it. But we’ve got to wait. They’re not 100% done, they need to clean, and then we can get over there.”
The specialized library moving company starts by tagging the first book on each shelf and putting books into carts that are then secured by plastic wrap.
“There’s an extra element of planning needed because the shelves in this building are what we are using over there,” Connell said. “We’ve created some empty shelves by putting some books in storage and so those shelves will be moved over and then they have to move books in order to create more shelves then they have to move more books, so it’s a process.”
Other than the books and heavy furniture, library staff will be handling moving lighter loads and furniture to save time and cost down on costs, she added. Crews from the city’s street and parks departments have also been lending a hand with heavier items.
The library closed Feb. 26 at the old location, which it had been at for 44 years. Previously, the building had been two structures that had housed a public power district. The city purchased it in 1976, remodeled it and the library opened at that location in April 1977.
A construction manager at risk is being utilized, which completes regular checks to ensure the planned budget stays in place.
Library design firm Margaret Sullivan is being subcontracted and is reviewing designs, square footage and statistics to make sure the final details are correct.
Connell isn’t the only one looking forward to see the Community Building Project come to fruition.
“It’s exciting. It’s a once in a lifetime project for us here in the library and at City Hall. I know the Children’s Museum is very excited,” Vasicek said.
“In Columbus, we hope that it’s the place everybody wants to go, and if you’re giving somebody a tour of Columbus, you’ll show them around. And maybe it will be a catalyst for even more good things to come to the downtown.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.