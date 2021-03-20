WATCH NOW: 'Once in a lifetime project': Community Building Project remains on track

“So to add another auditorium with a stage and seating and all that was just seemed to be to the public unneeded (and) unnecessary,” Ernst said, adding the measure was put on the ballot during a non-eventful, primary election that saw low voter turnout.

Library officials then took a step back to take a good, hard look at the weakness of the campaign – a seemingly lack of public education on what the project entails and why it’s needed.

City officials then proceeded with collecting public input on what the community wanted in terms of the building’s features and location. From this input, the Community Building Project was born and a marketing campaign was launched.

Ernst said when she found out the library bond finally passed, she started crying because she was so happy to hear the news. She also pictures in her mind the future generations being able to use the Community Building Project and kids being able to grow up with those amenities available to them.

Next steps

During the first week of March, the Columbus Public Library began its move into the former Columbus Police Department, 2419 14th St., until the new project is complete. The library will take up all of its temporary location, excluding Council Chambers and meeting room.