WATCH NOW: Optimist Club honors local students

When Optimist Club of Columbus President Dale Rosendahl looked at the students honored at the group’s annual Youth Appreciation meeting, he was amazed by their involvement in several differing activities.

He said it makes him wonder how they have time for all that and still maintain strong grades.

A male and female student from Lakeview, Scotus Central Catholic and Columbus high schools were recognized Thursday by the Optimist Club at Dusters, 2804 13th St. The teenagers were recommended by their counselors who all spoke about the given student before they were presented with an award from the club.

CHS students Briana Marquez and Jacob Wagoner, Lakeview’s Emily Brandt and Ben Drozd and Scotus students Nick Ehlers and Camille Cox were the six teens recognized.

The students were nominated based on their participation in school, work, church, community and family activities.

“It’s always interesting to see and when you listen to the biography of (the students), you go, ‘These kids are really busy and how do they have time to do all that,’” Rosendahl said, with a chuckle. “But in most cases, the most productive people are the busiest people.”

Cox said she was grateful to be honored at the meeting.

“It means a lot to me,” she said. “I think a lot of people may look at me from the outside and think that she’s doing too much. But I take every opportunity to heart. It’s really a blessing that I get all these opportunities.”

Cox is involved in band, jazz band, mock trial, one-act, musical, the Columbus Ministry Team, National Honors Society (NHS) and more. Meanwhile, her Scotus classmate – Ehlers - is in football, track and field, NHS, band, student council and the Columbus Ministry Team.

At Lakeview, Brandt takes part in yearbook, soccer, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Future Farmers of America, student council, volleyball and more. She also volunteers by helping younger students at Shell Creek Elementary.

Drozd is involved in mock trial, NHS, Striv, speech, FBLA, student council and one act. He’s also helped at Youth and Families For Christ. Drozd was unable to attend the event as he was at a mock trial meet.

Additionally, Columbus High’s Marquez was honored for her work in Health Occupations Students of America and Key Club; she’s the president of both groups. She’s also in CHS 101, NHS, powerlifting and choir.

Finally, Wagoner is in football, powerlifting, baseball and NHS. He’s also in the top 10% at CHS and is a member of the Peace Lutheran Church youth group.

Also as part of the event, Mayor Jim Bulkley declared the week of Nov. 8-12 as Youth Appreciation Week. He had previously read the proclamation during the Columbus City Council Nov. 1 meeting.

“It’s a great honor to be here,” Bulkley said at the event. “Thank you to the students and our kids in Columbus because it’s you the youth that makes our community thrive and it’s you who we are looking toward to hopefully stay in Columbus or come back to Columbus and continue the community that we’re used to having.”

The proclamation noted the club’s work in engaging with the youth, hoping to create a positive environment for them to participate in recreational and social activities. Additionally, Optimist desires to have an interchange of ideas between kids and adults with the goal of better understanding one another’s issues.

Optimist Club of Columbus Youth Appreciation Committee Chairman and Board of Directors member Bob Stachura said he believes the event is an important way to honor the “99%” of students who are good while the other 1% are usually the ones most publicized.

Rosendahl said he believes it’s vital to highlight the students from Optimist International to the local Columbus chapter; the goal is to promote youth activities and development.

“It’s part of our core,” he said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

