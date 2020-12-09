WATCH NOW: Over 63% of health district's deaths have been in last five weeks

Although Columbus passed a mask mandate which took effect in late November, Sepers said it is too early to tell if it is working.

On the enforcement side, Police Chief Charles Sherer said in a report to the Columbus City Council on Monday that the mask mandate has been successful for his department.

His office has received a few calls from outside city limits, where they do not have jurisdiction and the mandate does not apply, he noted.

At the time of the report, Dec. 3, there had been 13 calls, with one resulting in a verbal warning. Some of the calls came in before the mask ordinance took effect.

“Out of those that we got called to, really all we did was just talk to the individuals and there was compliance,” Sherer said.

Sherer noted there were concerns about the ordinance being a burden on the police department, but CPD gets 70 to 100 calls a day and there is about one call related to the mask mandate a day.

“I’ve put masks in packages in the cruisers, so if we do get called to a situation and somebody does not have a mask, we’re able to hand those masks out with instructions on the proper … maintenance,” he said. “It would take away that argument that they’re not prepared or that don’t have one.”