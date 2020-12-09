WATCH NOW: Over 63% of health district's deaths have been in last five weeks

Over 63% of the COVID-19 deaths in the East-Central District Health Department have occurred since Oct. 30, according to ECDHD Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers.
Although cases are going down, the district is “not out of the woods yet,” Sepers said. Things are looking better with case numbers, but the department expects a Thanksgiving bump. Christmas is also a tough time, he added.
Plus, case fatality is almost at 1%. For comparison, the case fatality rate for seasonal influenza is about .1%, according to the New York Times. Sepers said the case fatality rate is almost double what it was in August.
“We did not approach the worst-case scenario at all, which is good,” Sepers said. “We are seeing hospitalizations decrease so we do expect deaths, which are the most lagging indicator to then follow suit and to also come down.”
Cases lag personal behavior by two to three weeks, because it takes a certain amount of time for symptoms to develop. It would take a few weeks after an increase in cases for there to be an increase in hospitalizations. Then, an increase in hospitalizations could lead to more deaths a few weeks after that.
“The increase or decrease of numbers really kind of depend on what happened three weeks prior,” he said. “It always becomes a hindsight kind of a thing."
Moving forward, he said he expects an “elevated baseline." Essentially, the number of cases would remain stable. But, the number of cases would be higher than in the summer since residents are now indoors.
There is some hope on the horizon, with a vaccine Sepers said they expect to arrive within the next couple weeks. He added that the area should get the Moderna vaccine, rather than the Pfizer.
“The thinking is that all of 1A (prioritized frontline health care workers) … will be able to be vaccinated by the middle of February,” he noted.
This timeline depends on everyone in group 1A getting the vaccine. But those who get COVID-19 within 90 days before their vaccine date will be at the end of the line for their group.
“We’re really excited about this vaccine, we’re seeing a really high efficacy with both vaccines,” he said. “(It's) 95.5% of Moderna and so that’s really exciting -- 100% of those that had got the vaccine had not been hospitalized.”
The average influenza vaccine is about 40% effective, he noted.
But even beyond the vaccination period, Sepers said the general population will be wearing masks because it is unknown yet how long vaccines will last. All measures will remain in place until it's determined how the virus is spreading in a vaccinated population, he said, assuming most people get the vaccine.
Although Columbus passed a mask mandate which took effect in late November, Sepers said it is too early to tell if it is working.
On the enforcement side, Police Chief Charles Sherer said in a report to the Columbus City Council on Monday that the mask mandate has been successful for his department.
His office has received a few calls from outside city limits, where they do not have jurisdiction and the mandate does not apply, he noted.
At the time of the report, Dec. 3, there had been 13 calls, with one resulting in a verbal warning. Some of the calls came in before the mask ordinance took effect.
“Out of those that we got called to, really all we did was just talk to the individuals and there was compliance,” Sherer said.
Sherer noted there were concerns about the ordinance being a burden on the police department, but CPD gets 70 to 100 calls a day and there is about one call related to the mask mandate a day.
“I’ve put masks in packages in the cruisers, so if we do get called to a situation and somebody does not have a mask, we’re able to hand those masks out with instructions on the proper … maintenance,” he said. “It would take away that argument that they’re not prepared or that don’t have one.”
The cost of the masks comes out of his department's budget, Sherer noted, but he said he is hoping ECDHD will reimburse them.
In addition to the local decrease in cases, there is also a decrease statewide and in some of Nebraska's border states, though Sepers said they are not sure why that is.
There should be more of a decrease in areas with mask mandates, he noted.
“You wouldn’t expect 99% compliance with any policy, right? I mean, think of seat belt laws, think of traffic laws,” Sepers said. “But the fact that we’re seeing such a large portion of the population actually adopt the local ordinance, I think it’s great. I think there’s an opportunity there, that folks have taken, to sort of do the right thing.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
