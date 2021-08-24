WATCH NOW: Parkway Plaza holding Taco Run Thursday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“(He said) it was a lot of fun and it was a really great turnout,” Mueller said. “So we decided to do a spin on it.”

Lindberg said the event is also for anyone, regardless of age.

“We had kids, adults, retirees. Everyone was out here last time interacting and having fun,” he said. “Of course, they had plenty of good tacos afterward.”

Mueller said it’s been a group effort by Parkway Plaza tenants to host the event as they have donated or volunteered their time for it. That has allowed them to have free food and water for the occasion, she added.

“This is just a way to give back to the community because we have the trails behind (Parkway Plaza) and we have the resources at our fingertips,” Mueller said. “It just makes a big difference.”

The Taco Run is also a good way to showcase some of the paths northwest of town, Mueller said, as several people aren’t aware they are there. The paths are part of the City of Columbus’ efforts to have trails in that part of town. Mueller said the paths were mandatory to be established by the businesses setting up shop there.