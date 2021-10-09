 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: Paws and Claws looking for foster homes

  • 0

In its weekly Pet of the Week segment, the Paws and Claws Adoption Center of Columbus is highlighting its foster program. Fosters for both cats and dogs are always needed. The fosters provide a home environment and extra support a cat and/or dog may need while Paws and Claws provides medical care for the animal. Contact Paws and Claws for more information.
Isa

Isa, a Chihuahua, is pictured inside the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus on Thursday afternoon. That day Isa was being visited by a potential foster applicant. Fosters for both cats and dogs are needed.

In this week’s Pet of the Week segment, the Paws and Claws Adoption Center is spotlighting its foster program.

Paws and Claws Manager Cheri Vetick said fosters provide a home environment and further support that an animal may need. The animal shelter provides medical care – including medication and veterinarian visits – for the cat and/or dog.

Isa, a Chihuahua, is one example of a dog needing a foster home; she is not yet available for adoption. On Thursday afternoon, Isa received a visit from Osceola woman Erin Holtzen, who works in Columbus. Holtzen said she and her husband were wanting to foster another dog; they currently have two dogs, one of which had been fostered by them and then adopted.

A foster home would be good for Isa because she is very timid, noted Vetick. She added that Isa would benefit from getting used to being around other dogs. As of Thursday, Holtzen said her next step would be for her family to bring in their two dogs to meet Isa.

Vetick said Paws and Claws is trying to increase its foster program in wake of being overwhelmed with cats during the summer. She added that people who are disabled – those who may not be able to work a full-time job but could take care of an animal – would also be a good fit for the program.

People are also reading…

Isa and Erin

Isa spends some time getting petted by Erin Holtzen of Osceola Thursday afternoon at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center. As of Thursday, Holtzen was considering fostering Isa, who is very timid and would benefit from a foster home environment. Paws and Claws is looking for fosters for both cats and dogs. 

Those interested in becoming a foster must fill out an application. Paws and Claws recommends three references; they use the references to make sure that applicants are responsible.

“If you’re interested, please come down to Paws and Claws. We have lots of cats that we would love to get a little more socialized,” Vetick said, noting the shelter also has medium to large sized dogs.

Visit columbustelegram.com to watch a video on the Paws and Claws foster program.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Beautifully Baked Bakery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News