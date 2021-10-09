WATCH NOW: Paws and Claws looking for foster homes

In this week’s Pet of the Week segment, the Paws and Claws Adoption Center is spotlighting its foster program.

Paws and Claws Manager Cheri Vetick said fosters provide a home environment and further support that an animal may need. The animal shelter provides medical care – including medication and veterinarian visits – for the cat and/or dog.

Isa, a Chihuahua, is one example of a dog needing a foster home; she is not yet available for adoption. On Thursday afternoon, Isa received a visit from Osceola woman Erin Holtzen, who works in Columbus. Holtzen said she and her husband were wanting to foster another dog; they currently have two dogs, one of which had been fostered by them and then adopted.

A foster home would be good for Isa because she is very timid, noted Vetick. She added that Isa would benefit from getting used to being around other dogs. As of Thursday, Holtzen said her next step would be for her family to bring in their two dogs to meet Isa.

Vetick said Paws and Claws is trying to increase its foster program in wake of being overwhelmed with cats during the summer. She added that people who are disabled – those who may not be able to work a full-time job but could take care of an animal – would also be a good fit for the program.

Those interested in becoming a foster must fill out an application. Paws and Claws recommends three references; they use the references to make sure that applicants are responsible.

“If you’re interested, please come down to Paws and Claws. We have lots of cats that we would love to get a little more socialized,” Vetick said, noting the shelter also has medium to large sized dogs.

Visit columbustelegram.com to watch a video on the Paws and Claws foster program.

