WATCH NOW: Pet -- Ice

Ice is one chill lady still waiting on her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.
She is a 2- to 3-year-old husky who was picked up as a stray in Platte County. Not too much is known about her history. When she first arrived at the shelter, she was all over the place but she has since calmed down. She hasn't been barking or jumping. She does make some messes so she will need a bit of training. She is a good sized dog and will not be getting any bigger than what she is now. She loves being outside. She seems to be good around other dogs. Paws and Claws staff are not sure how she is around children or kids, but not too much seems to bother this little gal. A meet and greet is always recommended with dogs, including all children, adults and pets that are in the home or will be around the dog often.
Ice's adoption fee is $200. She is spayed, heartworm negative, current on all her vaccinations and microchipped.
To watch a video on Ice, visit columbustelegram.com.
Contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683 to find out more information on Ice. Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.
