WATCH NOW: Pet -- Ice

She is a 2- to 3-year-old husky who was picked up as a stray in Platte County. Not too much is known about her history. When she first arrived at the shelter, she was all over the place but she has since calmed down. She hasn't been barking or jumping. She does make some messes so she will need a bit of training. She is a good sized dog and will not be getting any bigger than what she is now. She loves being outside. She seems to be good around other dogs. Paws and Claws staff are not sure how she is around children or kids, but not too much seems to bother this little gal. A meet and greet is always recommended with dogs, including all children, adults and pets that are in the home or will be around the dog often.