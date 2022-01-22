WATCH NOW: Pet -- Solar

Solar is one very sweet and social kitty in need of a good home. The 8- to 10-month-old brown tabby is available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.
Solar has been at the shelter since Jan. 10. He is male, neutered and up to date on all his vaccinations. He is not too wild of a fella, he just loves playing with young kittens. He does appear to have an issue with his eye. Paws and Claws staff is not sure if he has an upper respiratory illness from roaming around outside or a chronic condition that may flare up. He does not have drainage or sneezing. He gets along very well with other cats, it's not for certain how he will be around dogs.
His adoption fee is $50. If he's adopted within Columbus city limits, he will be microchipped.
To watch a video on Solar, visit columbustelegram.com.
Paws and Claws also wants to remind people that Parker, a 6-year-old female pit bull, is still in desperate need of a loving home. She is a very sweet gal who loves to sit in people’s laps and cuddle. She is social and very good with kids. She would not be good in a home with cats.
To find out more about Solar or Parker, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683.
