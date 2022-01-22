WATCH NOW: Pet -- Solar

Solar has been at the shelter since Jan. 10. He is male, neutered and up to date on all his vaccinations. He is not too wild of a fella, he just loves playing with young kittens. He does appear to have an issue with his eye. Paws and Claws staff is not sure if he has an upper respiratory illness from roaming around outside or a chronic condition that may flare up. He does not have drainage or sneezing. He gets along very well with other cats, it's not for certain how he will be around dogs.