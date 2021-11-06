 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Pet -- Sussy and Baka

Sussy and Baka are two male 7- to 8-month-old cats waiting on their forever homes at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center. They are very loving and love kisses and food. They are very close and should be adopted to the same home. Contact Paws and Claws for more information.
Sussy, left, and Baka are two male littermates ready for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. They love being picked up, getting kisses and eating. They are very close and the shelter wants them to go to the same home.

Sussy and Baka are two male, 7- to 8-month-old cats ready for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

The littermates had two other siblings named Among Us and Imposter. Those familiar with the popular video game "Among Us" may recognize the names.

The cats were very scared when they first came in but have since been socialized. Sussy and Baka love being picked up, getting kisses and eating. They are a very bonded pair and shelter staff want them to go to the same home. 

Sussy and Baka are both neutered and fully vaccinated. Their adoption fee is $10 for both cats.

To watch a video on them, visit Columbustelegram.com.

Contact Paws and Claws to find out more information on Sussy and Baka.

Hello, Columbus!

Let's start at the beginning — Hi! I'm Monica Garcia, and I am the new managing editor at The Columbus Telegram as well as The Banner-Press an…

WATCH NOW: Jack Faust

