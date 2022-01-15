WATCH NOW: Pet -- Traya

The Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus has a very special kitty that needs a loving home.

Traya is less than 1-year-old. She is spayed and up to date on her shots. She suffers from a neurological condition that affects her mobility; her muscles get weak and she doesn’t walk like other kitties do. She’s currently on steroids to see if it helps with her balance and mobility. She can still play with toys and use her litter box.

Despite her difficulties, Traya is the sweetest cat you will ever meet. She is content to lay around and will rest frequently due to her mobility issues. She absolutely loves cats and needs to be a home with another kitty. Since she can’t move much herself, she loves watching others play. Traya would need to go somewhere that has a main ground level – she has difficulty in navigating higher places – with a carpet and/or rug.

Paws and Claws staff would love to see Traya get out of the shelter environment and into a loving home, whether a forever home or a foster home.

To watch a video on Traya, visit columbustelegram.com.

Another sweet gal is also needing adopted – a 6-year-old female pitbull named Parker.

Parker loves to sit in people’s laps and cuddle. She is social and very good with kids. She would not be good in a home with cats.

For more information on Traya or Parker, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.