 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH NOW: Pet -- Traya

  • 0

Traya is a special needs kitty who has a neurological condition. Although she may walk a little differently from other cats, she is very sweet, loves to play and can use her litter box. Paws and Claws would like to find a loving foster home to help get Traya out of an animal shelter environment.
Traya

Traya is a female kitty with a neurological condition that affects her mobility. She's very sweet and is in need of a good home, whether a loving foster home or her forever home.

The Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus has a very special kitty that needs a loving home.

Traya is less than 1-year-old. She is spayed and up to date on her shots. She suffers from a neurological condition that affects her mobility; her muscles get weak and she doesn’t walk like other kitties do. She’s currently on steroids to see if it helps with her balance and mobility. She can still play with toys and use her litter box.

Despite her difficulties, Traya is the sweetest cat you will ever meet. She is content to lay around and will rest frequently due to her mobility issues. She absolutely loves cats and needs to be a home with another kitty. Since she can’t move much herself, she loves watching others play. Traya would need to go somewhere that has a main ground level – she has difficulty in navigating higher places – with a carpet and/or rug.

Paws and Claws staff would love to see Traya get out of the shelter environment and into a loving home, whether a forever home or a foster home.

People are also reading…

To watch a video on Traya, visit columbustelegram.com.

Another sweet gal is also needing adopted – a 6-year-old female pitbull named Parker.

Parker

Parker is a 6-year-old female pitbull who was featured as a Pet of the Week last summer. This sweet gal is still waiting on her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Parker loves to sit in people’s laps and cuddle. She is social and very good with kids. She would not be good in a home with cats.

For more information on Traya or Parker, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Travel issues continue with no end in sight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News