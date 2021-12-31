WATCH NOW: Pet -- Treya

 Skip to main content
Treya is a 6-month-old spayed kitty who loves being held and cuddled. She's available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.
Treya relaxes in someone's arms at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. She's a 6-month-old spayed kitty available for adoption.

Treya is a 6-month-old spayed female kitty waiting for her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

She is very sweet and just loves to be held. She rarely meows and isn't one to complain or bite. She gets along great with other cats. Treya has a slight issue with her back leg, she kind of hops on it. She is believed to have been born that way, but she doesn't let that slow her down. She uses the litter box just fine and eats and drinks water just like she's supposed to.

She is current on all her vaccinations, and has been dewormed and treated for fleas, ticks and ear mites. If she's adopted by someone who lives inside the city limits of Columbus, she will be microchipped.

Her adoption fee is $15, and Paws and Claws would also be open to anyone interested in fostering her.

To watch a video on Treya, visit columbustelegram.com.

To find out more about Treya, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683 or visit pawsandclawsne.org.

