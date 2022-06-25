WATCH NOW: Pet - Cat special

The Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus has seen in influx in kittens and all the furbabies need their forever homes.

The shelter has something for everyone. There are cats of all ages in all colors, sizes and breeds, and both male and female. Paws and Claws will be releasing a list of supplies they are desperately in need of due to a large amount of cats coming in. Adopters who bring in at least three supplies can have the adoption fee waived for a cat of any age. For kittens not yet old enough to be spayed or neutered, there will be a $50 deposit. The $50 can be returned or donated back the shelter once the cat is fixed.

Paws and Claws still has its farm program and there are some cats that can go to a farm. The cost for this program is two cats for $20.

The City of Columbus has also increased its cat limit from three to four, so those who have been waiting for the OK to get a fourth cat, are encouraged to take advantage of this cat special.

To watch a video about the cat special, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

