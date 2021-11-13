 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Pet - Freddy, Toby, Walter

Freddy, Toby and Walter are three laid back kitties waiting on their forever homes at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. They are all male, neutered and up to date on their vaccinations. Their adoption fee is $15 each. For more information, contact Paws and Claws.
Toby is one chilled fella ready for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center. He is very laid back and calm, and he's neutered and up to date on his vaccinations.

Freddy is about 2 to 3-years-old and is very lovable. He does eat special food because of loose stool. Because some cats feel stress from an animal shelter environment, Freddy’s issue may clear up once he’s settled into a new home. He is a very clean guy; he does not make any messes around his litter box. He is also very mellow around dogs.

Walter is very vocal but also social and sweet. He likes to be held and petted, and he is also about 2 to 3-years-old.

As for Toby, he’s very calm and would most likely love to sit in your lap all day long. He is a medium-haired cat so he would need to be brushed regularly.

All three felines are neutered and up to date on their vaccinations.

To watch a video on these handsome fellas, visit Columbustelegram.com.

Contact Paws and Claws for more information on them.

Contact the Columbus Telegram newsroom at news@columbustelegram.com.

