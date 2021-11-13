WATCH NOW: Pet - Freddy, Toby, Walter

Freddy, Toby and Walter are three laid back, social cats still waiting on their forever homes at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center.

Freddy is about 2 to 3-years-old and is very lovable. He does eat special food because of loose stool. Because some cats feel stress from an animal shelter environment, Freddy’s issue may clear up once he’s settled into a new home. He is a very clean guy; he does not make any messes around his litter box. He is also very mellow around dogs.

Walter is very vocal but also social and sweet. He likes to be held and petted, and he is also about 2 to 3-years-old.

As for Toby, he’s very calm and would most likely love to sit in your lap all day long. He is a medium-haired cat so he would need to be brushed regularly.

All three felines are neutered and up to date on their vaccinations.

To watch a video on these handsome fellas, visit Columbustelegram.com.

Contact Paws and Claws for more information on them.

