WATCH NOW: Pet - Zena

Zena is a friendly little gal waiting on her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.
She is a 2- to 3-year-old lab retriever mix. She's about 42 pounds and will not get any bigger. She has lots of energy and likes to run and play. She is a jumper, so she would need a yard with a fence and be taught manners about not jumping on others. She comes when called. She is very sweet and gets along with everybody -- kids, cats and other dogs.
Her adoption fee is $200. She is spayed, current on all her vaccinations and microchipped. Adoption applicants can be found at pawsandclawsne.org
To watch a video on Zena, visit columbustelegram.com.
For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.